TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced several changes to its funds with the renewal of its Simplified Prospectus for both Counsel Portfolios and IPC Portfolios.

1. Risk Rating Change

Counsel reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following Fund will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategies of the Fund.

Fund Name Fund Category Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating IPC Focus

Conservative

Portfolio Global Fixed Income

Balanced Low Low-to-Medium

2. Fixed Income Distribution Change

Counsel has revised the fixed monthly distribution for each series of the IPC Essentials Income Portfolio and IPC Conservative Income Portfolio as follows:

Fixed Distribution Series Monthly Distributions Per Security Series A $0.035 up from $0.02 Series F $0.040 up from $0.03 Series I $0.045 up from $0.04

3. Distribution Policy Change

Beginning in November 2022, we are revising the distribution policies of the funds listed below to provide monthly distributions of net income excluding capital gains. Previously, these funds distributed annually. The funds will continue to distribute capital gains annually.

The revised policy is meant to ensure a more consistent allocation of interest and dividend income to investors throughout the year. All of these investment solutions will continue to pay a year-end distribution in December, which will include any remaining income and/or capital gains.

IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio

IPC Essentials ESG Balanced Portfolio

IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio

IPC Essentials Equity Portfolio

IPC Focus Conservative Portfolio

IPC Focus Balanced Portfolio

IPC Focus Growth Portfolio

IPC Focus Equity Portfolio

Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio

Counsel Retirement Foundation Portfolio

Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio

Counsel Conservative Portfolio

Counsel Balanced Portfolio

Counsel Growth Portfolio

Counsel All Equity Portfolio

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.2 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2022, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third–party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

