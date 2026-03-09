Nicotine pouches: I Want My Pouches welcomes Alberta's intervention and urges Ottawa to listen to Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The grassroots movement I Want My Pouches welcomes the clear and courageous intervention of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who recently called on the federal government to reconsider the restrictions imposed on nicotine pouches. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Premier Smith notes that the federal decision to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches to pharmacies creates unnecessary red tape and contributes to the growth of a difficult-to-control illicit market.

According to the letter signed by the Premier of Alberta:

"Restricting access to nicotine pouches creates barriers for adults who are actively trying to reduce or quit their nicotine consumption."

For I Want My Pouches, this intervention confirms what many consumers have been saying for months: the current regulations are poorly aligned with market realities and the needs of adult consumers.

Ottawa must listen to consumers

The movement is directly calling on the federal government -- particularly Prime Minister Mark Carney and federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel -- to quickly review the regulatory framework imposed in 2024.

"When regulated alternatives become harder to obtain than cigarettes, public policy is missing the mark," said TJ Peric, spokesperson for I Want My Pouches.

Allow sales in convenience stores

I Want My Pouches is calling on the federal government to allow nicotine pouches to be sold in regulated retail outlets such as convenience stores and specialty retailers, rather than restricting access exclusively to pharmacies.

Provinces, including Alberta, already have effective age-verification systems and regulatory frameworks for nicotine products sold at retail.

"Alberta is demonstrating that a pragmatic and responsible approach is possible. Ottawa should listen to provinces and consumers," the organization stated.

Regulations fueling the illegal market

Since the federal restriction came into effect, I Want My Pouches has observed a rapid increase in unregulated online sales and growth of the grey market.

This situation has several concerning consequences:

lack of reliable age verification

products without clear standards

enforcement challenges for authorities

regulators losing control over the market

"The solution is not more restrictions, but bringing these products back into regulated and transparent retail channels," concluded TJ Peric.

A clear call to the federal government

I Want My Pouches is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney and Health Minister Marjorie Michel to:

review the 2024 Ministerial Order

allow sales in regulated retail outlets

take inspiration from Alberta's pragmatic approach

Canadians deserve policies grounded in reality, not bureaucracy.

About I Want My Pouches

I Want My Pouches is a consumer advocacy group campaigning for simple, logical, and coherent access to nicotine pouches in Canada. The group advocates for modernizing federal rules to meaningfully support efforts to reduce smoking.

Link to access Danielle Smith's letter: https://www.facebook.com/DaleNallyAB/photos/its-time-to-bring-back-common-sense-and-for-the-federal-government-to-take-anoth/1293645015909850/

Media contact: TJ Peric, Spokesperson, I Want My Pouches, [email protected]