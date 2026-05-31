I want My Pouches : World No Tobacco Day - If the Government Truly Wants to Eliminate Cigarettes, It Must Make Nicotine Pouches Accessible

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2026 /CNW/ - On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, I Want My Pouches is calling on the federal government and Health Minister Marjorie Michel to take action: if the goal is truly to reduce smoking in Canada, it is time to end a policy that makes nicotine pouches harder to obtain than cigarettes themselves.

"Today, a Canadian can buy a pack of cigarettes at virtually any convenience store in the country, yet may have to travel dozens of kilometres to find nicotine pouches at a pharmacy that actually carries them. That simply makes no sense," said TJ Peric, spokesperson for I Want My Pouches.

Since the federal government's decision to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches primarily to pharmacies, thousands of adult smokers have seen their access to these products significantly reduced. Yet many consumers report that nicotine pouches have helped them cut back on or completely quit smoking after multiple unsuccessful attempts.

This situation is particularly problematic in rural and remote communities, where pharmacies are few and far between, and many do not even stock these products. Meanwhile, cigarettes remain available at tens of thousands of retail outlets across the country.

"If we are serious about creating a smoke-free generation, we must stop making alternatives harder to find than cigarettes. Public policy should encourage adult smokers to move away from tobacco, not place additional barriers in their path," added Peric.

I Want My Pouches believes that regulated, adult-only access through convenience stores would be consistent with the smoking reduction objectives pursued by public health authorities.

On this World No Tobacco Day, the organization calls on the federal Minister of Health and all Members of Parliament to quickly reassess the current restrictions so that adult smokers can more easily access alternatives to cigarettes.

"The question is simple: why are cigarettes easier to buy than the products many adults use in an attempt to quit smoking? As long as that contradiction remains, tobacco control efforts will lack credibility and consistency," concluded Peric.

About I Want My Pouches

I Want My Pouches is a grassroots movement that advocates for the right of adult smokers to access alternatives to cigarettes. The organization promotes policies based on accessibility, common sense, and the real-world experiences of consumers across Canada.

SOURCE I want my pouches

Media contact: TJ Peric, Spokesperson, I Want My Pouches, [email protected]