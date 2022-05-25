KPMG in Canada launches this year's search for Canada's leading tech entrepreneur

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Applications are now open for Canadian start-ups to vie for the title of Canadian Tech Innovator of the Year and the opportunity to compete against global peers at the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition, KPMG announced today.

The competition is open to Canadian entrepreneurs who can demonstrate to a panel of industry professionals that they have developed innovative technologies, established business models, and the potential to scale-up globally.

"The search is on for technology disruptors and influencers who are helping to reshape the world with their ideas," says Sunil Mistry, partner, Enterprise and Technology, Media and Telecommunications, KPMG in Canada. "Whether your start-up is tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven, we encourage you to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take your business to the next level. It's a simple way to make important connections and gain recognition among some of the most-trusted advisors, industry leaders, and influencers in Canada."

Applicants who have been shortlisted will have the opportunity to be recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology innovators and participate in exclusive networking opportunities among industry specialist and influencers and private equity investors.

The competition will be held in three phases between May and August: country-level semi-finals, country-level finals, and global finals. The winner of the Canadian Tech Innovator competition will compete against the winners from other participating countries in the global finals later this year, where they will pitch their growth plans to an international judging panel and receive global recognition in the KPMG Private Enterprise's "2022 Winners Report".

Last year, the global competition attracted nearly 700 competitors from 18 countries. Victoria-based start-up Certn won the Canadian title and competed virtually at the Web Summit in Lisbon, where Brazilian AgriTech company Krilltech ultimately won the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator crown.

This year the competition has expanded to include 22 countries and territories:

Africa

Brazil

Canada

China

Colombia

Denmark

Germany

India

Ireland

Israel

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Taiwan

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Does your company have what it takes?

If you have ambitious growth plans and are looking for an opportunity to showcase your technology, it's time to take the next step by entering the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition.

Applications are now open and close on June 27, 2022.

The contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence and who are not partners, employees or subcontractors of KPMG LLP or in any way affiliated with the Competition.

Applicants will be measured against a set of objective criteria and chosen by a panel that included third parties to ensure independence in the selection of winners.

