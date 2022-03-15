Cottage Life's Hit Original Series Life Below Zero: Canada, Season 2 Offers Audiences Unfiltered Access to the Country's Toughest Residents

Season 2 welcomes newcomer Jonathan Grenier, alongside returning stars Bentley Kakekayash, Kim Pasche, Pierre-Yves Duc and Becky Broderick

World Broadcast Premiere on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT during Cottage Life's nationwide free preview event

Trailer: https://youtu.be/y1UlMQtM-r0



TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Cottage Life's highest-rated original series Life Below Zero: Canada (8×60') returns for a second season to follow the drama and hardships of a diverse group of characters in different corners of Northern Canada as they battle wildlife and weather during a long, dark, freezing winter. Based on the seven-time Emmy-winning format, Life Below Zero, the highly anticipated new season of Life Below Zero: Canada reunites audiences with Becky Broderick (aka "the Sue Aikens of Canada"), Bentley Kakekayash, Kim Pasche and Pierre-Yves Duc from Season 1. In addition, the second installation introduces newcomer Jonathan Grenier from Kuujjuaq, Nunavik in northern Quebec; a man of mixed Inuit and French Canadian heritage and a father of two who is determined to teach his sons how to live off the land in a traditional Inuit way. Each episode chronicles their individual journeys as they use traditional survival practices and find ingenious ways of adapting to their extreme environment. Life Below Zero: Canada, Season 2 premieres Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on Cottage Life during the channel's eight-week nationwide free preview event.