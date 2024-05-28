Costa Rica: Sustainability and global services innovation leader

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Costa Rica, a small country in terms of territory, but large in biodiversity and innovation, stands out as a leading destination for international patients seeking quality medical services, ranging from cosmetic surgery and dentistry to cardiology and general surgery. These world-class services are backed by the natural intelligence of certified and experienced medical professionals.

To promote these world-class services, the nation brand esencial Costa Rica hand in hand with the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and the Costa Rican Health Chamber, launched the Healthcare Costa Rica platform online. This initiative facilitates the connection between international patients and Costa Rican medical centers, guaranteeing a transparent and safe process for those seeking first-class medical care in that Central American country.

"Besides natural beauty and rich biodiversity, Costa Rica offers specialized health services, with a high level of innovation and added value, as well as a solid infrastructure, highly qualified professionals, and a strategic location that is tailored to all types of patients. For this reason, this new platform is being made available, with which we seek to make our country a model as a strategic health destination for international patients and provide more opportunities for growth for our health sector," noted Mario Sáenz, Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter's (PROCOMER) Export Development Manager.

Massimo Manzi, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Health Chamber added, "Today, there are more than 70,000 international patients each year who trust our country to solve their health problems. To continue growing, as a medical tourism objective, it is fundamental to strengthen Costa Rica's positioning strategy in international markets and mainly in those of greatest interest, such as the United States, from where more than 80% of all health-related visitors hail. The Health Care Costa Rica platform initiative is to be applauded as one more example of how public-private partnerships enable outstanding results that benefit, as in this case, a wide chain of services associated with medical and dental care (transportation, hotels, restaurants, tours, shopping, among others)."

Costa Rica offers multiple advantages for international patients, including competitive costs, cutting-edge medical technology, certified and multilingual professionals, and personalized medical care. Furthermore, the country is known for its sustainable tourism focus and its welcoming environment to foreigners, making Costa Rica an attractive destination for both health and wellness.

Some of the country's competitive advantages are:

Strategic location: accessibility from the United States with direct flights from major US and Canadian cities.

with direct flights from major US and Canadian cities. Economic and political stability: which provides a safe and trustworthy environment for international visitors.

Sustainable social development: which demonstrates the country's commitment to progress in health, education, and quality of life.

International recognition: hospitals and clinics with globally recognized accreditation.

State-of-the-art technology: with cutting-edge equipment and treatment.

Global reputation: classified as the first global destination in the Medical Tourism Index 2021.

Moreover, Costa Rica stands out in various international indices that demonstrate that it is an ideal destination for health and wellness tourism, for example:

Vaccination: first in America in vaccination rates according to the Bloomberg Global Health Index 2023.

Medical Tourism: seventh global medical tourism destination according to the Medical Tourism Index 2021 and first place in the Medical Tourism Index 2021.

Costa Rica reaffirms its commitment to excellence in health services and its position as a leading destination for international patients, combining high-quality medical care with a welcoming and sustainable environment.

