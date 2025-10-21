Costa Rica Showcased Its Strength at the World's Leading Semiconductor Industry Fair

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Costa Rica took part in SEMICON West 2025, the world's most prestigious trade show for the semiconductor industry, held in Phoenix, Arizona, which brought together thousands of leading companies in the field of microprocessors and integrated circuits.

The event gathered more than 1,000 companies, industry leaders, researchers, and global decision-makers. This year's edition focused on innovation, sustainability, talent development, supply chain resilience, and new opportunities for trade and investment.

Costa Rica's delegation was composed of the Ministry of Foreign Trade (COMEX) and the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER). Their participation aimed to strengthen strategic alliances through meetings with industry representatives, highlight Costa Rica's favorable investment conditions and potential, and reinforce the country's position as a key partner in the global semiconductor value chain.

Mónica Umaña, Head of Foreign Direct Investment at PROCOMER, emphasized that Costa Rica has earned credibility as a competitive partner in the semiconductor ecosystem thanks to its strong track record in advanced manufacturing, favorable business climate, legal certainty, and highly skilled and continuously developing talent. "For these reasons, it's essential for us to continue positioning the country in high-level industry events like this one, which allow us to showcase the work already being done in the sector," Umaña noted.

The main highlight of the forum was the CEO Summit, featuring executive sessions under the theme "The Road to the Trillion: Shaping a Sustainable Future in Talent, Technology, and Trade." Besides the United States, Costa Rica was the only country to deliver an official presentation during the event, with Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar participating in executive panels. Distinguished global companies such as NVIDIA, EMD Electronics, IBM, Merck KGaA, TEL America, and TSMC joined Minister Tovar as panelists in various discussions.

Costa Rica is already home to several of the companies present at SEMICON West, including Intel, Advantest, Teradyne, and Applied Materials. The continued presence of these global firms in the country has strengthened Costa Rica's integration into global value chains, contributing technological expertise and sustainable business practices.

As an active member of SEMI, the leading global association representing the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries, PROCOMER promoted Costa Rica's value proposition with sustainability and human talent as its core differentiators.

SOURCE PROCOMER

Ofelia Fernández, [email protected]