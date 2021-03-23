Costa Rica Delays Protection of Dolphins

Costa Rica does not have a tuna fleet and sells licenses to foreign vessels usually from Venezuela and Nicaragua. They could operate within 12 miles of the coast and in 2014 were moved out to 45 miles. Since then, the populations of dolphins and other species that are bycatch in tuna boats like, turtles, sharks, manta rays, and sport fish have flourished in the 45 mile protected zone.

There are two bills in Congress in Costa Rica that have been in debate the last two years for tuna reform that would move the tuna boats out between 80 and 100 miles. The dolphin super pods are coastal animals and the move would save many from harassment or death. They passed the first vote and then this week the bills were suddenly pulled for a further six month review. Both national fishermen and conservationists have been lobbying to move the tuna boats out 200 miles and the proposals from the government is 80 and 100 miles. The only ones against the plan is the tuna industry.

Those in favor are afraid the delay will push the issue into the next electoral period and delay the process even further. Costa Rica who is famous internationally for its "green image" and has great protection in place for people interacting with dolphins. It doesn´t seem to feel the same way when it comes to tuna purse sein boats fishing over them.

Learn more at fecop.org

SOURCE FECOP Costa Rica

For further information: Todd Staley, Costa Rica [email protected], http://www.fecop.org

