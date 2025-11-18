TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Award-winning K-beauty brand COSRX has officially landed at Sephora Canada and is kicking off the holiday season with its biggest promotion of the year, available both in stores and online (English | Français). Known for its science-backed formulas and cult-favorite products, COSRX is out to protect skin from dryness and sensitivity during the colder months with its top-selling The RX and Advanced Snail Line collections, offered at up to 30% off in two exclusive promotional waves.

Holiday Skincare Must-Haves: The RX Line (30% OFF, Nov. 22–24, 2025)

COSRX Offers Up to 30% Off Bestsellers at Sephora Canada for Black Friday & Cyber Week

Developed to deliver dermatological-level results with minimal irritation, the RX line features high-performance ingredients including peptides, ceramides, retinol, niacinamide, and stabilized vitamin C. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting a skincare lover, this expert-formulated collection provides targeted care for skin renewal, barrier strengthening, and visible glow - all essential for winter skin maintenance.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum A multi-functional first-step serum infused with six potent peptides to visibly improve firmness, pores, skin texture, tone, and fine lines. Designed to boost the effectiveness of the rest of your skincare routine, this serum breaks the stereotype that effective peptides come with a hefty price tag. It combines powerful results and generous volume for guilt-free, daily use.

A deeply hydrating moisturizer enriched with ceramides to reinforce the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and calm dry or sensitive skin. Rich yet non-greasy, with a smooth as silk application, perfect for colder weather.

A highly concentrated formula with 23% stabilized pure vitamin C to improve elasticity, even out skin tone, and reduce signs of dullness.

A high-potency total acne solution with 15% niacinamide and zinc PCA for clearer, smoother skin.

A beginner-friendly retinol cream with pure 0.1% retinol to target early signs of aging with minimal irritation.

TikTok-Viral Hydration Heroes: The Advanced Snail Line (30% OFF, Nov. 28–Dec. 1, 2025)

Globally loved and a consistent TikTok favorite, COSRX's Advanced Snail line has become a cult classic for a reason. Featuring high concentrations of skin-reviving snail mucin, this lineup is designed to deliver deep hydration, visible glow, and fast recovery from irritation or dryness while being gentle enough for even sensitive skin.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

A lightweight yet powerful essence formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate to deeply hydrate, improve elasticity, and give skin a lit-from-within glow. Fast-absorbing and non-sticky.

A rich gel-cream that nourishes, calms, and visibly repairs irritated or breakout-prone skin. Delivers intensive moisture without heaviness.

A brightening and firming eye cream enhanced with peptides and snail mucin. Lightweight, fast-absorbing, and suitable for all ages and skin types.

A gentle gel cleanser infused with snail mucin that effectively cleanses without stripping, leaving skin soft, refreshed, and balanced.

Shop the Sale at Sephora Canada

These exclusive promotions will be available at all Sephora Canada locations and online during Black Friday and Cyber Week periods.

Whether you're a skincare beginner or seasoned enthusiast, COSRX's clinically backed yet gentle products are designed to support resilient, glowing skin all season long. Don't miss the chance to stock up on viral favorites and dermatologist-loved essentials at Sephora's most anticipated beauty event of the year.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become a favourite among beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by giving skin only what it needs and nothing it doesn't.

