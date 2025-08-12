TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canadian beauty lovers, your wait is over. COSRX, the award-winning Korean skincare brand loved by millions worldwide for its gentle yet effective formulas, has officially landed in all Sephora Canada stores and online (English | Français) on August 8. From viral TikTok sensations to winter skin saviors, the brand's most coveted products are now available directly from an official Sephora source, no worries about counterfeits, just 100% authentic COSRX formulas you can trust.

COSRX Brings the Best of K-Beauty to Sephora Canada. Authentic, Award-Winning Skincare Now Just a Sephora Trip Away.

This launch marks the first time Canadians can shop the brand's iconic Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer (hailed as one of the best moisturizers for Canadian winter) and other globally beloved products directly from Sephora shelves.

A Curated Collection for Canadian Skin Concerns

Whether it's braving sub-zero winds or chasing that glass-skin glow year-round, the Sephora Canada COSRX line up has you covered

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence : The TikTok-favorite that transformed millions of skincare routines. Packed with 96% snail mucin, this lightweight essence delivers deep hydration and boosts elasticity for a plump, youthful look. It works to fade dark spots, calm irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier, all while leaving your skin silky-smooth and glowing. Loved for its lightweight feel and visible results, it's a must-have in any skincare routine.

: The TikTok-favorite that transformed millions of skincare routines. Packed with 96% snail mucin, this lightweight essence delivers deep hydration and boosts elasticity for a plump, youthful look. It works to fade dark spots, calm irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier, all while leaving your skin silky-smooth and glowing. Loved for its lightweight feel and visible results, it's a must-have in any skincare routine. The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer : A rich yet silky moisturizer that delivers deep, lasting hydration while strengthening the skin's natural barrier, helping reduce sensitivity and breakouts. Its unique, weightless texture and smooth gliding texture sets it apart from the heavy, greasy formulas often seen in traditional ceramide creams, making it the perfect base under makeup. After selling out within days of its March 2025 debut in the U.S., it is now available for the first time in Canada .

Other key products to keep your eye on include:

"We know Canadians face unique skin challenges and require solutions that work as hard in the summer heat as they do in the winter chill," said a COSRX spokesperson. "That's why we're excited to bring a curated collection that allows users to put together a personalized routine addressing everything from a radiant year-round glow to dry, dehydrated, barrier-compromised skin. And best of all, Canadian customers can shop 100% authentic COSRX products confidently - in store or online at Sephora Canada."

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become a favourite among beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by giving skin only what it needs and nothing it doesn't.

