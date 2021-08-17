Cosigo Resources Ltd. Appoints Director

NEX: CSG:H

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Cosigo Resources Ltd. appoints Ian Robert Gibson of Vancouver, BC, to the Board of Directors of the company and welcomes Mr. Gibson to serve from this day forward.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Andy Rendle

Director & COO

