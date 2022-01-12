CORUS STUDIOS UNITES HGTV CANADA'S SCOTT MCGILLIVRAY AND BRYAN BAEUMLER IN NEW ORIGINAL SERIES RENOVATION RESORT

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Studios kicks off the new year with its latest greenlight, Renovation Resort (7x60), bringing together two of HGTV Canada's biggest names in real estate and construction, Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler , for the first time in one show. The seven-part competition series, produced by McGillivray Entertainment , is slated for production this summer and set to premiere on HGTV Canada in Spring 2023. Corus Studios will distribute the series internationally.

To share this socially use: https://bit.ly/3qjKe6v

Download photography, here.

"For 15 years, Scott and Bryan have been integral to the success of home renovation content in Canada and continue to be," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Pairing this dynamic duo in a standalone series echoes our ongoing strategy to develop content that balances traditional home renovation concepts with new spins. The recent success of both Scott's Vacation House Rules and Island of Bryan (Renovation Island) have catapulted triumphantly into over 100 territories worldwide, and feel we have a winning concept with Renovation Resort that will continue to intrigue audiences and buyers internationally."

In Renovation Resort, Scott McGillivray enlists builder and longtime "frenemy" Bryan Baeumler to help get his recently purchased, total wreck of a lakeside resort into shape. Although they won't be getting their hands dirty this time, instead, they're calling in four expert contractor/design duos who will battle it out against each other as they bring this forgotten fishing resort back to life in a frenzied, fun, action-packed competition series. Each of these super-skilled teams will design and renovate one of four waterfront cabins in just six weeks, attempting to transform them into gorgeous one-of-a-kind vacation rentals ready to receive flocks of guests. Armed with good advice, and a few quick jokes, Scott and Bryan will oversee the full process, guiding these four teams through the renovation, setting up tricky challenges and, alongside their guest judges, critiquing the results with a critical eye. As the clock ticks down to the big launch for the high season, these teams will go all out to turn their cabin into a complete show-stopper. Only one cabin will be crowned the best and that team will go home with a game-changing reward.

For Corus Studios, Colin Bohm is Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Krista Look is Vice President of Original Lifestyle Content and Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production. For McGillivray Entertainment, Scott McGillivray is CEO, Angela Jennings is President, Jeff Baker is Head of Production and Kelly Wray is Executive Producer.

Renovation Resort is currently looking for experienced contractors and designer duos to participate in the series. For casting details, visit https://renomem.castingcrane.com/.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Twitter: @CorusPR, @HGTVCanada

Facebook: facebook.com/HGTV.ca

Instagram: @hgtvcanada

TikTok: @hgtvcanada

#RenovationResort

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About McGillivray Entertainment

McGillivray Entertainment is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating hit ratings, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. Our company is rooted in strong foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers and creatives alike. We work hard to deliver beyond what's expected and ensure our projects meet the highest industry and creative standards.

SOURCE Corus Studios

For further information: Catrina Jaricot, Senior Publicity Manager, Lifestyle Content, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6397, [email protected]; For more information on sales of Corus Studios content, please contact: Rita Carbone Fleury, Corus Studios Worldwide Sales, [email protected]; Leyla Formoso, Corus Studios Sales Representative, Latin America, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, [email protected]; Pooja Nirmal Kant, Corus Studios Sales Representative, Asia and Central Eastern Europe, [email protected]