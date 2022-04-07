CORUS STUDIOS SECURES LARGEST MULTI-YEAR U.S. DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH 400+ EPISODES OF PREMIUM CONTENT ACQUIRED BY HULU

"Building on our valued partnership with Hulu, this agreement marks Corus Studios' largest U.S. market distribution deal to date," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Corus Studios is known for its premium storytelling, and this output arrangement illustrates how our compelling slate of content across key genres is gaining significant traction in the highly competitive U.S. market."

As Corus Studios grows its catalogue in the crime and investigation category, a genre that continues to see demand internationally, Hulu picks-up all three seasons of Corus' Global News-produced series Crime Beat (53x60), based on the successful podcast of the same name.

In the home and renovation genres, content that joins Pamela's Garden of Eden for U.S. premieres on Hulu include: Gut Job (8x60), Hoarder House Flippers (6x60), Styled (8x60), Trading Up with Mandy Rennehan (10x60) Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny (10x60) and Rock Solid Builds (Season 1 –10x60 and Season 2 – 10x60). Hulu will also carry additional seasons of Farmhouse Facelift (Season 2 – 8x60), and will be the SVOD home of Buying The View (26x30),

Adventures in the culinary world and food competition series continue to generate high demand with the first U.S. sale of docu-series Cheese: A Love Story (6x60) and baking competition Wall of Bakers (10x60). Hulu's deal also includes travelogue series Baker Sisters (Season 1 – 13x30), plus pick-ups of additional seasons of Big Food Bucket List (Season 3 – 14x30), Project Bakeover (Season 2 – 10x60) and Wall of Chefs (Season 2 – 10x60).

As announced in Corus Studios' first pre-sale deal last year, Hulu secured gold-hunting series Deadman's Curse (8x60) and continues to pick-up unscripted titles including Lost Car Rescue (6x60), making its first sale in the U.S. market, and Backroad Truckers (Season 1 – 8x60 and Season 2 – 8x60).

This landmark Hulu deal was brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios. The Corus Studios sales team is comprised of Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead, Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories, and Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look, Vice President, Original Content, Lifestyle, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids. Pamela Anderson is represented by ICM Partners.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

