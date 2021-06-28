Corus Studios Greenlights Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project for HGTV Canada

Pamela Anderson Returns to Her Canadian Roots to Rebuild the Family Home of Her Dreams

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Corus Studios announces the greenlight of new original series Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project (working title) (8x60) with iconic screen star Pamela Anderson. Set to premiere on HGTV Canada in 2022, the series follows Pamela Anderson as she returns to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island. Back to reconnect and fulfill her lifelong dream of transforming her late grandmother's abandoned legacy property, she is set to turn the residence into a place she and her family can call home.

"Corus Studios is thrilled to work with Pamela Anderson and capture this incredible undertaking of her lifelong dream," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "The series speaks to our ongoing development strategy of telling unique stories with perfect balance – showcasing real-life experiences while preserving incredible transformations that spark intrigue for a wide-range of audiences on platforms around the world."

Sprawling over seven acres on the shore of the idyllic town of Ladysmith, B.C., the series centers on the massive renovation of Anderson's grandmother's property, which she purchased from her over 25 years ago and promised to keep in the family. Ready to give the rustic ocean-view property a proper refresh, she is set on executing her vision, project managing every aspect of the transformation from architectural design and functionality to detailed interior finishes. Her renovation dreams come true with the help of her new husband and local carpenter, Dan Hayhurst, her mother Carol Anderson, and local crew, designers, and craftspeople.

Corus Studios will distribute Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project internationally. For Corus Studios, Colin Bohm is Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Krista Look is Director of Original Lifestyle Content and Marni Goldman is Executive in Charge of Production.

The series adds to the recent greenlights and renewals across Corus' specialty networks and streaming platforms, learn more here.

