CORUS.FUTURES SCHOLARSHIP AND INTERNSHIP PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR 2024/25 SCHOOL YEAR

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment announced today that the Corus.Futures Scholarship and Internship Program is now accepting submissions from post-secondary students from underrepresented communities for the 2024/25 school year.

There are three support opportunities available. The so.da Social Marketing Scholarship and Internship is available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+, and are entering their final year of post-secondary diploma, advanced diploma or degree program with a focus on Marketing, Advertising, Advertising & Graphic Design, Advertising and Marketing Communications, Multimedia Design and Development, or Communications.

The Susannah Therrien Radio Scholarship and Internship is available to students who identify as women and are pursuing studies in radio. This scholarship was created and is funded by Ms. Therrien in recognition of her 20+ year tenure as a sales executive with Corus Radio.

The Corus Television Broadcast Scholarship and Internship is available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+ and are pursuing studies in television broadcasting.

All three scholarship opportunities will support one student each per year with financial assistance towards their tuition (up to $5,000) starting September 2024. Selected students will also receive a three-month paid internship at Corus Quay (so.da placement), a Corus Audio office (radio placement) or at Global News (television broadcast placement). Students will also be offered mentorship from Ms. Therrien and other Corus leaders.

Students entering their final year of post-secondary studies in September 2024 are eligible to apply by May 31, 2024. Selected students will be notified in June 2024.

"Corus is thrilled to continue to offer these educational support programs and invite students who are deeply passionate about social marketing, television and radio to apply," said Cheryl Fullerton, EVP, People and Communications. "Now into its third year, we know that we are providing meaningful opportunities to help elevate the journey of these young students by propelling them toward their career aspirations."

Applications are due Friday, May 31, 2024. Full program details, eligibility requirements and application instructions can be found here.

