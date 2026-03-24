CORUS ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVES COURT ORDER TO PROCEED WITH RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION VIA CBCA

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that it has received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to proceed with its previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"), pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the terms and conditions in the support agreements with key stakeholders and the receipt of all customary and necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (the "CRTC") and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Corus is working expeditiously to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and complete the Recapitalization Transaction as soon as reasonably practicable. Corus will provide updates as to timing of completion when further information regarding timing of CRTC approval is known.

Transaction Benefits

The Recapitalization Transaction is designed to strengthen Corus' financial foundation and support the Company's long-term business strategy by:

Reducing total third-party debt and other liabilities by more than $500 million

Decreasing initial annual cash interest payments by up to $40 million

Extending debt maturity by five years

Maintaining continued access to a $125 million secured revolving credit facility

For more details regarding the Recapitalization Transaction, visit www.corusent.com/proposed-transaction.

Corus continues to operate in the normal course of business with no changes to any obligations to its clients, suppliers, production partners, trade creditors or employees and looks forward to completing the Recapitalization Transaction.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language. To the extent any statements made in this document, or any of the documents referenced herein, contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates, and outlooks of Corus Entertainment Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Corus" or the "Company"), including, but not limited to, its: strategic, operational and business plans; anticipated revenue, cost, and subscription trends; applicable regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes, decisions, and regimes; expectations regarding financial and operational performance; expectations regarding costs, tariffs, taxes, and fees; capital, balance sheet management, and liability management plans, strategies, and actions and benefits thereof; ability to repay debt and/or maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; and the Company's previously-announced proposed recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction") and the approval and completion thereof.

Forward-looking information can generally be identified by use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, anticipated outcomes or impacts, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves many material assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors and assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty, risk, and change and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, calculations, plans, and forecasts, are applied with respect to forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to or impacting: the sustainability of Corus' current and proposed capital and debt structure; Corus' ability to maintain access to, renegotiate, obtain relief from, and meet covenants under relevant secured and unsecured credit facilities and instruments; Corus' ability to access sufficient capital and liquidity; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and general business and market conditions; Corus' ability to execute its strategies and plans; Corus' financial and operating results being consistent with expectations; Corus' ability to attract, retain, and manage fluctuations in revenue; continuity of relationships and arrangements with, and revenue and costs attributed to, suppliers, distributors, partners, clients, and customers on desirable and expected terms; stability of advertising, subscription, production, and distribution markets and revenue; changes to key suppliers and clients; impacts of pending and threatened litigation, regulatory and judicial decisions and interpretations, and appeals thereof; changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, including statements, decisions, and positions by applicable courts and regulators, including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission; changes to licensing status and conditions; impacts of competition from foreign and domestic competitors, including due to industry mergers and acquisitions and such competitors not being regulated in the same way or to the same degree; strategic opportunities and partnerships (or lack thereof) that may be presented to, pursued, or implemented by the Company; changes to applicable accounting standards and tax, licensing, and regulatory regimes; changes to operating and capital costs and imposed and threatened tariffs, taxes, and fees; impacts of interest rates and inflation; Corus' ability to source, produce, and sell desirable content; unanticipated and un-mitigatable changes to programming costs; retention and reputation risks related to employees and contractors; physical and operational changes to facilities and infrastructure; industry and Company-related labour actions; cybersecurity threats and incidents to Corus or its key suppliers and vendors; and epidemics, pandemics, and other public health and safety crises. These factors also include factors and assumptions relating to, or impacting, the execution of the Company's proposed Recapitalization Transaction, including, without limitation: approval of the Recapitalization Transaction, including by applicable regulatory authorities and stock exchanges; ability to complete, execute, and implement the Recapitalization Transaction in the time and manner contemplated; anticipated and expected effects and impacts of the Recapitalization Transaction on the Company and/or its stakeholders; obligations and abilities of third parties to close or complete actions as part of the Recapitalization Transaction; anticipated reduction of the Company's debt and related costs and interest expenses (including the amounts thereof); exchange of existing equity and debt for new equity and debt; and dilution or changes to the Company's outstanding shares in number or value and markets for them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information and the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Additional information about these factors and the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended August 31, 2025, as may be updated, supplemented, or amended from time to time, including by quarterly MD&A, press releases, or other subsequent disclosure, any and all of which will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus or the Recapitalization Transaction, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing information, including as incorporated by reference, and any other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events, or circumstances that may be made or arise from time to time.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www. corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

For media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Eckersley, Head of Corporate Communications and Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; For questions about the information contained in this press release, please contact: Laurel Hill Advisory Group, North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184, Collect Calls Outside North America: 416-304-0211, Text Messages: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184, Email: [email protected]