CORUS ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING CREDIT FACILITY

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus" or the "Company") announced today it has entered into a waiver and standstill agreement (the "Agreement") with the Lenders under the Company's Eighth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Facility") following the expiry on February 28, 2026 of the prior agreement dated March 21, 2025 which amended certain terms of the Credit Facility. The Agreement enables the Company's continued access to liquidity, including under the Revolving Facility, by providing waivers of certain financial covenants, such as those relating to leverage and interest coverage ratios, subject to the terms and conditions therein. In light of the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction, the Agreement term is until May 30, 2026. All terms are as defined in the Credit Facility and amendments thereto.

A copy of the Agreement will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company

