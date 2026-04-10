CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 15% for the quarter and 17% for the year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) increased 72% for the quarter and decreased 14% for the year-to-date

increased 72% for the quarter and decreased 14% for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 13% for the quarter and 18% for the year-to-date

of 13% for the quarter and 18% for the year-to-date Net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.1 million ($0.03 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $17.2 million ($0.09 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date

Free cash flow(1) of $1.3 million for the quarter and a negative $52.3 million for the year-to-date.

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"Our second‑quarter results reflect improved profitability, primarily driven by programming schedule timing, the absence of certain one‑time costs incurred in the prior year, and ongoing cost‑containment initiatives," said John Gossling, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite continued industry and macroeconomic pressures on linear advertising demand, we are making meaningful progress on initiatives that build on the strength of our leading brands, content, and client offerings. We are also pleased to be moving expeditiously into the next phase of our recapitalization transaction, which will strengthen our financial foundation and support a sustainable business strategy."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended

Six months ended



February 28, % February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue











Television 212,431 251,808 (16 %) 457,505 555,437 (18 %) Radio 17,749 18,545 (4 %) 40,241 42,087 (4 %)

230,180 270,353 (15 %) 497,746 597,524 (17 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 33,471 22,612 48 % 89,416 108,576 (18 %) Radio 1,916 1,439 33 % 7,260 5,306 37 % Corporate (5,217) (6,548) 20 % (9,258) (12,156) 24 %

30,170 17,503 72 % 87,418 101,726 (14 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 16 % 9 %

20 % 20 %

Radio 11 % 8 %

18 % 13 %

Consolidated 13 % 6 %

18 % 17 %











Net loss attributable to shareholders (6,081) (55,880)

(17,189) (43,972)

Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders(1) (7,828) (42,727)

(9,617) (14,355)











Loss per share:











Basic and diluted ($0.03) ($0.28)

($0.09) ($0.22)

Adjusted basic (1) ($0.04) ($0.21)

($0.05) ($0.07)











Free cash flow (1) 1,260 46,017 (97 %) (52,327) 35,868 (246 %)

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non‑IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non‑IFRS or non‑Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic loss per share, net debt to segment profit, and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended

Six months ended



February 28, % February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue 212,431



457,505



Television 251,808 (16 %) 555,437 (18 %) Advertising 102,330 129,539 (21 %) 237,669 306,228 (22 %) Subscriber 98,849 111,880 (12 %) 197,612 227,578 (13 %) Distribution, production and other 11,252 10,389 8 % 22,224 21,631 3 % Radio 17,749 18,545 (4 %) 40,241 42,087 (4 %) Total Revenue 230,180 270,353 (15 %) 497,746 597,524 (17 %)









New platform revenue percentage (1) 16 % 13 % 15 % 12 %

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus delivered strong content and distribution momentum, led by top ranked Canadian networks, new Canadian Original greenlights and premieres, and expanded international sales reach.

Corus greenlights new original content. Home Network and Flavour Network celebrated being Canada's #1 and #2 lifestyle networks respectively following the networks' inaugural year, alongside The HISTORY ® Channel as the nation's #1 factual network (1) . Building on this success and the ongoing commitment to Canadian original programming, Corus announced seven upcoming Canadian Original series, including the greenlight of new Home Network series Property Pursuit and Season 2 of Beer Budget Reno , as well as a new A+E Global Media co‑production, Countdown to Zero Hour for The HISTORY ® Channel.

Home Network and Flavour Network celebrated being Canada's #1 and #2 lifestyle networks respectively following the networks' inaugural year, alongside The HISTORY Channel as the nation's #1 factual network . Building on this success and the ongoing commitment to Canadian original programming, Corus announced seven upcoming Canadian Original series, including the greenlight of new Home Network series and Season 2 of , as well as a new A+E Global Media co‑production, for The HISTORY Channel. Corus' original series premiere on Home Network. Corus unveiled Home Network's spring lineup including two Corus original series, all‑new Life Is Messy with Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain, and Season 3 of Renovation Resort with Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler. Rounding out the programming lineup are new and returning international acquisition series, including Rachael Ray's Rebuild and George Clarke's Flipping Fast.

(1) Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada. Spring 2026 Season to Date (January 5, 2026 to March 8, 2026) – confirmed until March 1, 2026, Adults aged 25‑54, Monday‑Sunday 2am‑2am, Average Minute Audience (000), Canadian Specialty Commercial English.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $1.3 million in Q2 and negative $52.3 million year‑to‑date compared to $46.0 million and $35.9 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the second quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities. The decrease in the year‑to‑date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities and higher proceeds from sale of property in the prior year.

of $1.3 million in Q2 and negative $52.3 million year‑to‑date compared to $46.0 million and $35.9 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow for the second quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities. The decrease in the year‑to‑date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities and higher proceeds from sale of property in the prior year. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 6.70 times as at February 28, 2026, up from 6.01 times at August 31, 2025, as a result of the decrease in segment profit (1) and increase in the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility, offset by lower lease liabilities.

was 6.70 times as at February 28, 2026, up from 6.01 times at August 31, 2025, as a result of the decrease in segment profit and increase in the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility, offset by lower lease liabilities. As of February 28, 2026, the Company had $36.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $35.0 million available to be drawn under its Revolving Facility.

On March 24, 2026, Corus received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to proceed with its previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"), pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the terms and conditions in the support agreements with key stakeholders and the receipt of all customary and necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2025 ("2025 MD&A").

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/47jG4AL. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.945.7677 and for North America is 1.888.699.1199. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning April 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET or accessible by telephone until April 17, 2026, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll‑free North America) or 289.819.1450 (local or international), using replay code 65167#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2025 MD&A, as well as in the accompanying quarterly MD&A included in the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". These discussions are important to understanding the assumptions and factors which may affect the Company's outlook and results and are incorporated by reference.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non‑GAAP or non‑IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non‑GAAP or non‑IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non‑GAAP or non‑IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non‑GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non‑GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non‑GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward‑looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language. To the extent any statements made in this document, or any of the documents referenced herein, contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward‑looking statements and may be forward‑looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‑looking information"). This forward‑looking information relates to, among other things, the objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates, and outlooks of Corus Entertainment Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Corus" or the "Company"), including, but not limited to, its: strategic, operational and business plans; anticipated revenue, cost, and subscription trends; applicable regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes, decisions, and regimes; expectations regarding financial and operational performance; expectations regarding costs, tariffs, taxes, and fees; capital, balance sheet management, and liability management plans, strategies, and actions and benefits thereof; ability to repay debt and/or maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; and the Company's previously‑announced proposed recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction") and the approval and completion thereof. Forward‑looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, anticipated outcomes or impacts, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward‑looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‑looking information are reasonable, such information involves many material assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty, risk, and change and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, calculations, plans, or forecasts, are applied with respect to forward‑looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, factors and assumptions relating to or impacting: the sustainability of Corus' current or proposed capital and debt structure; Corus' ability to maintain access to, renegotiate, obtain relief from, and meet covenants under relevant secured and unsecured credit facilities and instruments; Corus' ability to access sufficient capital and liquidity; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and general business and market conditions; Corus' ability to execute its strategies and plans; financial and operating results being consistent with expectations; Corus' ability to attract, retain, and manage fluctuations in revenue; continuity of relationships and arrangements with, and revenue and costs attributed to, suppliers, distributors, partners, clients, and customers on desirable and expected terms; stability of advertising, subscription, production, and distribution markets and revenue; changes to key suppliers and clients; impacts of pending and threatened litigation, regulatory and judicial decisions and interpretations, and appeals thereof; changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, including statements, decisions, and positions by applicable courts and regulators, including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission; changes to licensing status and conditions; impacts of competition from foreign and domestic competitors, including due to industry mergers and acquisitions and such competitors not being regulated in the same way or to the same degree; strategic opportunities and partnerships (or lack thereof) that may be presented to, pursued, or implemented by the Company; changes to applicable accounting standards and tax, licensing, and regulatory regimes; changes to operating and capital costs and imposed and threatened tariffs, taxes, and fees; impacts of interest rates and inflation; Corus' ability to source, produce, and sell desirable content; unanticipated and un‑mitigatable changes to programming costs; retention and reputation risks related to employees and contractors; physical and operational changes to facilities and infrastructure; industry or Company‑related labour actions; cybersecurity threats and incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and epidemics, pandemics, and other public health and safety crises.

These factors also include factors and assumptions relating to, or impacting, the execution of the Company's proposed Recapitalization Transaction, including, without limitation: approval of the Recapitalization Transaction, including by applicable regulatory authorities, and stock exchanges; the ability to complete, execute, and implement the Recapitalization Transaction in the time and manner contemplated; the anticipated or expected effect or impacts of the Recapitalization Transaction on the Company and/or its stakeholders; the obligations and abilities of third parties to close or complete actions as part of the Recapitalization Transaction; the anticipated reduction of the Company's debt and related costs and interest expenses (including the amounts thereof); the exchange of existing equity and debt for new equity and debt; and the dilution or changes to the Company's outstanding shares in number or value and markets for them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information and the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward‑looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended August 31, 2025, as may be updated, supplemented, or amended from time to time, including by quarterly MD&A, press releases, or other subsequent disclosure, any and all of which will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward‑looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus or the Recapitalization Transaction, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing information, including as incorporated by reference, and any other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward‑looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‑looking information whether as a result of new information, events, or circumstances that may be made or arise from time to time.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 36,123 59,555 Accounts receivable 229,623 186,685 Income taxes recoverable 5,377 -- Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,725 18,945 Total current assets 291,848 265,185 Tax credits receivable 3,946 17,230 Investments and other assets 52,688 46,036 Property, plant and equipment, net 197,307 231,330 Program rights 622,729 603,961 Film investments 22,469 30,860 Intangible assets 77,308 71,519 Total assets 1,268,295 1,266,121 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 382,945 357,851 Current portion of provisions 16,353 21,790 Income taxes payable -- 1,794 Total current liabilities 399,298 381,435 Long-term debt 1,140,071 1,089,741 Other long-term liabilities 384,699 435,150 Provisions 8,933 8,674 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,485 19,463 Total liabilities 1,953,486 1,934,463 DEFICIT



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,102,650 2,102,623 Accumulated deficit (3,122,066) (3,109,685) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,955 19,453 Total deficit attributable to shareholders (719,409) (706,557) Equity attributable to non‑controlling interests 34,218 38,215 Total deficit (685,191) (668,342) Total liabilities and deficit 1,268,295 1,266,121

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited ‑ in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues 230,180 270,353 497,746 597,524 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 200,010 252,850 410,328 495,798 Depreciation and amortization 16,861 22,769 32,396 45,145 Interest expense 30,148 30,984 60,634 56,118 Debt refinancing -- -- -- 4,377 Restructuring and other costs (2,377) 12,606 10,302 29,115 Other expense (income), net (9,572) 8,992 (1,880) 3,710 Loss before income taxes (4,890) (57,848) (14,034) (36,739) Income tax expense (recovery) 43 (2,827) 1,252 3,203 Net loss for the period (4,933) (55,021) (15,286) (39,942) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges -- (1,277) -- (2,162) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (194) 657 (36) 1,558

(194) (620) (36) (604) Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (587) (3,828) (462) (4,336) Actuarial gain (loss) on post‑retirement benefit plans (2,352) (4,066) 4,808 (1,428)

(2,939) (7,894) 4,346 (5,764) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (3,133) (8,514) 4,310 (6,368) Comprehensive loss for the period (8,066) (63,535) (10,976) (46,310)









Net loss attributable to:







Shareholders (6,081) (55,880) (17,189) (43,972) Non-controlling interests 1,148 859 1,903 4,030

(4,933) (55,021) (15,286) (39,942) Comprehensive loss attributable to:







Shareholders (9,214) (64,394) (12,879) (50,340) Non-controlling interests 1,148 859 1,903 4,030

(8,066) (63,535) (10,976) (46,310)









Loss per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($0.03) ($0.28) ($0.09) ($0.22) Diluted ($0.03) ($0.28) ($0.09) ($0.22)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIT

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total deficit

attributable to

shareholders Equity attributable to non-

controlling

interests Total deficit As at August 31, 2025 281,052 2,102,623 (3,109,685) 19,453 (706,557) 38,215 (668,342) Comprehensive income (loss) -- -- (17,189) 4,310 (12,879) 1,903 (10,976) Dividends declared -- -- -- -- -- (1,400) (1,400) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans -- -- 4,808 (4,808) -- -- -- Share-based compensation expense -- 27 -- -- 27 -- 27 Return of capital to non-controlling interest -- -- -- -- -- (4,500) (4,500) As at February 28, 2026 281,052 2,102,650 (3,122,066) 18,955 (719,409) 34,218 (685,191)















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total deficit

attributable to

shareholders Equity attributable to non-

controlling

interests Total deficit As at August 31, 2024 281,052 2,013,797 (2,784,729) 24,481 (465,399) 123,671 (341,728) Comprehensive income (loss) -- -- (43,972) (6,368) (50,340) 4,030 (46,310) Dividends declared -- -- -- -- -- (1,000) (1,000) Purchase of minority interest -- 88,731 -- -- 88,731 (88,731) -- Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans -- -- (1,428) 1,428 -- -- -- Share-based compensation expense -- 74 -- -- 74 -- 74 As at February 28, 2025 281,052 2,102,602 (2,830,129) 19,541 (426,934) 37,970 (388,964)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (4,933) (55,021) (15,286) (39,942) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 108,326 136,385 221,693 259,289 Amortization of film investments 1,410 1,892 3,489 4,581 Depreciation and amortization 16,861 22,769 32,396 45,145 Deferred income tax recovery (186) (1,764) (593) (1,595) Non-cash gain on lease amendment (14,286) -- (14,286) -- Write‑off of intangible assets -- 4,070 -- 4,070 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (9,600) 5,037 (2,687) 8,828 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 25 (12) (28) (9,659) Share‑based compensation expense 4 46 27 74 Imputed interest 13,229 13,875 27,300 22,374 Debt refinancing -- -- -- 4,377 Payment of program rights (108,819) (143,316) (230,823) (254,724) Net recovery (spend) on film investments 12,786 (4,670) 12,997 (10,450) Other (3) 753 (5) 706 Cash flow from operations 14,814 (19,956) 34,194 33,074 Net change in non‑cash working capital balances related to operations (11,689) 68,238 (83,063) (2,815) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,125 48,282 (48,869) 30,259

INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,743) (2,066) (2,924) (4,012) Proceeds from sale of property -- 15 92 10,095 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (122) (214) (626) (474) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,865) (2,265) (3,458) 5,609

FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Increase (decrease) in credit facility borrowings -- (33,822) 50,000 (11,565) Financing fees -- -- -- (1,250) Return of capital to non-controlling interest (4,500) -- (4,500) -- Payment of lease liabilities (4,743) (4,634) (9,413) (9,244) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (700) (1,000) (1,400) (1,000) Other (414) (2,472) (5,792) (3,544) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,357) (41,928) 28,895 (26,603) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (9,097) 4,089 (23,432) 9,265 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 45,220 87,598 59,555 82,422 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 36,123 91,687 36,123 91,687

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 28, 2026









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 212,431 17,749 -- 230,180 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 178,960 15,833 5,217 200,010 Segment profit (loss) (1) 33,471 1,916 (5,217) 30,170 Depreciation and amortization





16,861 Interest expense





30,148 Restructuring and other costs





(2,377) Other income, net





(9,572) Loss before income taxes





(4,890) Three months ended February 28, 2025









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 251,808 18,545 -- 270,353 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 229,196 17,106 6,548 252,850 Segment profit (loss) (1) 22,612 1,439 (6,548) 17,503 Depreciation and amortization





22,769 Interest expense





30,984 Restructuring and other costs





12,606 Other expense, net





8,992 Loss before income taxes





(57,848) Six months ended February 28, 2026









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 457,505 40,241 -- 497,746 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 368,089 32,981 9,258 410,328 Segment profit (loss) (1) 89,416 7,260 (9,258) 87,418 Depreciation and amortization





32,396 Interest expense





60,634 Restructuring and other costs





10,302 Other income, net





(1,880) Loss before income taxes





(14,034) Six months ended February 28, 2025









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 555,437 42,087 -- 597,524 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 446,861 36,781 12,156 495,798 Segment profit (loss) (1) 108,576 5,306 (12,156) 101,726 Depreciation and amortization





45,145 Interest expense





56,118 Debt refinancing





4,377 Restructuring and other costs





29,115 Other expense, net





3,710 Loss before income taxes





(36,739)

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Advertising 118,874 146,882 275,259 345,786 Subscriber 98,849 111,880 197,612 227,578 Distribution, production and other 12,457 11,591 24,875 24,160

230,180 270,353 497,746 597,524

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited ‑ in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

February 28, %

February 28, % New platform revenue 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 32,076 30,456 5 % 66,060 65,224 1 % Television advertising revenue 102,330 129,539 (21 %) 237,669 306,228 (22 %) Television subscriber revenue 98,849 111,880 (12 %) 197,612 227,578 (13 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 201,179 241,419 (17 %) 435,281 533,806 (18 %) New platform revenue percentage 16 % 13 % 15 % 12 %



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited ‑ in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) February 28, February 28, Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss attributable to shareholders (6,081) (55,880) (17,189) (43,972) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing -- -- -- 3,223 Restructuring and other costs (1,747) 10,162 7,572 23,403 Write‑off of intangible assets -- 2,991 -- 2,991 Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders (7,828) (42,727) (9,617) (14,355) Basic loss per share ($0.03) ($0.28) ($0.09) ($0.22) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing -- -- -- $0.02 Restructuring and other costs ($0.01) $0.05 $0.04 $0.11 Write‑off of intangible assets -- $0.02 -- $0.02 Adjusted basic loss per share ($0.04) ($0.21) ($0.05) ($0.07)



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28, February 28, Free Cash Flow 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 3,125 48,282 (48,869) 30,259 Investing activities (1,865) (2,265) (3,458) 5,609 Free cash flow 1,260 46,017 (52,327) 35,868

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2026 2025 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,140,071 1,089,741 Lease liabilities 68,014 106,998 Cash and cash equivalents (36,123) (59,555) Net debt (numerator) 1,171,962 1,137,184 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 175,017 189,325 Net debt to segment profit 6.70 6.01

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Head of Corporate Communications & Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]