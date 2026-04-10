CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
News provided byCorus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)
Apr 10, 2026, 06:00 ET
- Consolidated revenue decreased 15% for the quarter and 17% for the year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit(1) increased 72% for the quarter and decreased 14% for the year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 13% for the quarter and 18% for the year-to-date
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.1 million ($0.03 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $17.2 million ($0.09 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date
- Free cash flow(1) of $1.3 million for the quarter and a negative $52.3 million for the year-to-date.
TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.
"Our second‑quarter results reflect improved profitability, primarily driven by programming schedule timing, the absence of certain one‑time costs incurred in the prior year, and ongoing cost‑containment initiatives," said John Gossling, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite continued industry and macroeconomic pressures on linear advertising demand, we are making meaningful progress on initiatives that build on the strength of our leading brands, content, and client offerings. We are also pleased to be moving expeditiously into the next phase of our recapitalization transaction, which will strengthen our financial foundation and support a sustainable business strategy."
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
February 28,
|
%
|
February 28,
|
%
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
Television
|
212,431
|
251,808
|
(16 %)
|
457,505
|
555,437
|
(18 %)
|
Radio
|
17,749
|
18,545
|
(4 %)
|
40,241
|
42,087
|
(4 %)
|
230,180
|
270,353
|
(15 %)
|
497,746
|
597,524
|
(17 %)
|
Segment profit (loss) (1)
|
Television
|
33,471
|
22,612
|
48 %
|
89,416
|
108,576
|
(18 %)
|
Radio
|
1,916
|
1,439
|
33 %
|
7,260
|
5,306
|
37 %
|
Corporate
|
(5,217)
|
(6,548)
|
20 %
|
(9,258)
|
(12,156)
|
24 %
|
30,170
|
17,503
|
72 %
|
87,418
|
101,726
|
(14 %)
|
Segment profit margin (1)
|
Television
|
16 %
|
9 %
|
20 %
|
20 %
|
Radio
|
11 %
|
8 %
|
18 %
|
13 %
|
Consolidated
|
13 %
|
6 %
|
18 %
|
17 %
|
Net loss attributable to shareholders
|
(6,081)
|
(55,880)
|
(17,189)
|
(43,972)
|
Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders(1)
|
(7,828)
|
(42,727)
|
(9,617)
|
(14,355)
|
Loss per share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
($0.03)
|
($0.28)
|
($0.09)
|
($0.22)
|
Adjusted basic (1)
|
($0.04)
|
($0.21)
|
($0.05)
|
($0.07)
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
1,260
|
46,017
|
(97 %)
|
(52,327)
|
35,868
|
(246 %)
|
(1)
|
In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non‑IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non‑IFRS or non‑Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic loss per share, net debt to segment profit, and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
February 28,
|
%
|
February 28,
|
%
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
212,431
|
457,505
|
Television
|
251,808
|
(16 %)
|
555,437
|
(18 %)
|
Advertising
|
102,330
|
129,539
|
(21 %)
|
237,669
|
306,228
|
(22 %)
|
Subscriber
|
98,849
|
111,880
|
(12 %)
|
197,612
|
227,578
|
(13 %)
|
Distribution, production and other
|
11,252
|
10,389
|
8 %
|
22,224
|
21,631
|
3 %
|
Radio
|
17,749
|
18,545
|
(4 %)
|
40,241
|
42,087
|
(4 %)
|
Total Revenue
|
230,180
|
270,353
|
(15 %)
|
497,746
|
597,524
|
(17 %)
|
New platform revenue percentage (1)
|
16 %
|
13 %
|
15 %
|
12 %
|
(1)
|
New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.
Corus delivered strong content and distribution momentum, led by top ranked Canadian networks, new Canadian Original greenlights and premieres, and expanded international sales reach.
- Corus greenlights new original content. Home Network and Flavour Network celebrated being Canada's #1 and #2 lifestyle networks respectively following the networks' inaugural year, alongside The HISTORY® Channel as the nation's #1 factual network(1). Building on this success and the ongoing commitment to Canadian original programming, Corus announced seven upcoming Canadian Original series, including the greenlight of new Home Network series Property Pursuit and Season 2 of Beer Budget Reno, as well as a new A+E Global Media co‑production, Countdown to Zero Hour for The HISTORY® Channel.
- Corus' original series premiere on Home Network. Corus unveiled Home Network's spring lineup including two Corus original series, all‑new Life Is Messy with Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain, and Season 3 of Renovation Resort with Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler. Rounding out the programming lineup are new and returning international acquisition series, including Rachael Ray's Rebuild and George Clarke's Flipping Fast.
|
(1)
|
Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada. Spring 2026 Season to Date (January 5, 2026 to March 8, 2026) – confirmed until March 1, 2026, Adults aged 25‑54, Monday‑Sunday 2am‑2am, Average Minute Audience (000), Canadian Specialty Commercial English.
- Free cash flow(1) of $1.3 million in Q2 and negative $52.3 million year‑to‑date compared to $46.0 million and $35.9 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the second quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities. The decrease in the year‑to‑date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities and higher proceeds from sale of property in the prior year.
- Net debt to segment profit(1) was 6.70 times as at February 28, 2026, up from 6.01 times at August 31, 2025, as a result of the decrease in segment profit(1) and increase in the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility, offset by lower lease liabilities.
- As of February 28, 2026, the Company had $36.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $35.0 million available to be drawn under its Revolving Facility.
- On March 24, 2026, Corus received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to proceed with its previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"), pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the terms and conditions in the support agreements with key stakeholders and the receipt of all customary and necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
|
(1)
|
Free cash flow, segment profit and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2025 ("2025 MD&A").
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/47jG4AL. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.945.7677 and for North America is 1.888.699.1199. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning April 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET or accessible by telephone until April 17, 2026, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll‑free North America) or 289.819.1450 (local or international), using replay code 65167#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2025 MD&A, as well as in the accompanying quarterly MD&A included in the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". These discussions are important to understanding the assumptions and factors which may affect the Company's outlook and results and are incorporated by reference.
This press release includes the non‑GAAP or non‑IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non‑GAAP or non‑IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non‑GAAP or non‑IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non‑GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non‑GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non‑GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
This press release contains forward‑looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language. To the extent any statements made in this document, or any of the documents referenced herein, contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward‑looking statements and may be forward‑looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‑looking information"). This forward‑looking information relates to, among other things, the objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates, and outlooks of Corus Entertainment Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Corus" or the "Company"), including, but not limited to, its: strategic, operational and business plans; anticipated revenue, cost, and subscription trends; applicable regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes, decisions, and regimes; expectations regarding financial and operational performance; expectations regarding costs, tariffs, taxes, and fees; capital, balance sheet management, and liability management plans, strategies, and actions and benefits thereof; ability to repay debt and/or maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; and the Company's previously‑announced proposed recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction") and the approval and completion thereof. Forward‑looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, anticipated outcomes or impacts, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward‑looking information.
Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‑looking information are reasonable, such information involves many material assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty, risk, and change and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, calculations, plans, or forecasts, are applied with respect to forward‑looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, factors and assumptions relating to or impacting: the sustainability of Corus' current or proposed capital and debt structure; Corus' ability to maintain access to, renegotiate, obtain relief from, and meet covenants under relevant secured and unsecured credit facilities and instruments; Corus' ability to access sufficient capital and liquidity; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and general business and market conditions; Corus' ability to execute its strategies and plans; financial and operating results being consistent with expectations; Corus' ability to attract, retain, and manage fluctuations in revenue; continuity of relationships and arrangements with, and revenue and costs attributed to, suppliers, distributors, partners, clients, and customers on desirable and expected terms; stability of advertising, subscription, production, and distribution markets and revenue; changes to key suppliers and clients; impacts of pending and threatened litigation, regulatory and judicial decisions and interpretations, and appeals thereof; changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, including statements, decisions, and positions by applicable courts and regulators, including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission; changes to licensing status and conditions; impacts of competition from foreign and domestic competitors, including due to industry mergers and acquisitions and such competitors not being regulated in the same way or to the same degree; strategic opportunities and partnerships (or lack thereof) that may be presented to, pursued, or implemented by the Company; changes to applicable accounting standards and tax, licensing, and regulatory regimes; changes to operating and capital costs and imposed and threatened tariffs, taxes, and fees; impacts of interest rates and inflation; Corus' ability to source, produce, and sell desirable content; unanticipated and un‑mitigatable changes to programming costs; retention and reputation risks related to employees and contractors; physical and operational changes to facilities and infrastructure; industry or Company‑related labour actions; cybersecurity threats and incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and epidemics, pandemics, and other public health and safety crises.
These factors also include factors and assumptions relating to, or impacting, the execution of the Company's proposed Recapitalization Transaction, including, without limitation: approval of the Recapitalization Transaction, including by applicable regulatory authorities, and stock exchanges; the ability to complete, execute, and implement the Recapitalization Transaction in the time and manner contemplated; the anticipated or expected effect or impacts of the Recapitalization Transaction on the Company and/or its stakeholders; the obligations and abilities of third parties to close or complete actions as part of the Recapitalization Transaction; the anticipated reduction of the Company's debt and related costs and interest expenses (including the amounts thereof); the exchange of existing equity and debt for new equity and debt; and the dilution or changes to the Company's outstanding shares in number or value and markets for them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information and the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward‑looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended August 31, 2025, as may be updated, supplemented, or amended from time to time, including by quarterly MD&A, press releases, or other subsequent disclosure, any and all of which will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.
When relying on the Company's forward‑looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus or the Recapitalization Transaction, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing information, including as incorporated by reference, and any other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward‑looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‑looking information whether as a result of new information, events, or circumstances that may be made or arise from time to time.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at February 28,
|
As at August 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
ASSETS
|
Current
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
36,123
|
59,555
|
Accounts receivable
|
229,623
|
186,685
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
5,377
|
--
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
20,725
|
18,945
|
Total current assets
|
291,848
|
265,185
|
Tax credits receivable
|
3,946
|
17,230
|
Investments and other assets
|
52,688
|
46,036
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
197,307
|
231,330
|
Program rights
|
622,729
|
603,961
|
Film investments
|
22,469
|
30,860
|
Intangible assets
|
77,308
|
71,519
|
Total assets
|
1,268,295
|
1,266,121
|
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
|
Current
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
382,945
|
357,851
|
Current portion of provisions
|
16,353
|
21,790
|
Income taxes payable
|
--
|
1,794
|
Total current liabilities
|
399,298
|
381,435
|
Long-term debt
|
1,140,071
|
1,089,741
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
384,699
|
435,150
|
Provisions
|
8,933
|
8,674
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
20,485
|
19,463
|
Total liabilities
|
1,953,486
|
1,934,463
|
DEFICIT
|
Share capital
|
281,052
|
281,052
|
Contributed surplus
|
2,102,650
|
2,102,623
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(3,122,066)
|
(3,109,685)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
18,955
|
19,453
|
Total deficit attributable to shareholders
|
(719,409)
|
(706,557)
|
Equity attributable to non‑controlling interests
|
34,218
|
38,215
|
Total deficit
|
(685,191)
|
(668,342)
|
Total liabilities and deficit
|
1,268,295
|
1,266,121
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
February 28,
|
February 28,
|
(unaudited ‑ in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenues
|
230,180
|
270,353
|
497,746
|
597,524
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
200,010
|
252,850
|
410,328
|
495,798
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
16,861
|
22,769
|
32,396
|
45,145
|
Interest expense
|
30,148
|
30,984
|
60,634
|
56,118
|
Debt refinancing
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
4,377
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
(2,377)
|
12,606
|
10,302
|
29,115
|
Other expense (income), net
|
(9,572)
|
8,992
|
(1,880)
|
3,710
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(4,890)
|
(57,848)
|
(14,034)
|
(36,739)
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
43
|
(2,827)
|
1,252
|
3,203
|
Net loss for the period
|
(4,933)
|
(55,021)
|
(15,286)
|
(39,942)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):
|
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
|
--
|
(1,277)
|
--
|
(2,162)
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(194)
|
657
|
(36)
|
1,558
|
(194)
|
(620)
|
(36)
|
(604)
|
Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):
|
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
|
(587)
|
(3,828)
|
(462)
|
(4,336)
|
Actuarial gain (loss) on post‑retirement benefit plans
|
(2,352)
|
(4,066)
|
4,808
|
(1,428)
|
(2,939)
|
(7,894)
|
4,346
|
(5,764)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|
(3,133)
|
(8,514)
|
4,310
|
(6,368)
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
(8,066)
|
(63,535)
|
(10,976)
|
(46,310)
|
Net loss attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
(6,081)
|
(55,880)
|
(17,189)
|
(43,972)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,148
|
859
|
1,903
|
4,030
|
(4,933)
|
(55,021)
|
(15,286)
|
(39,942)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
(9,214)
|
(64,394)
|
(12,879)
|
(50,340)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,148
|
859
|
1,903
|
4,030
|
(8,066)
|
(63,535)
|
(10,976)
|
(46,310)
|
Loss per share attributable to shareholders:
|
Basic
|
($0.03)
|
($0.28)
|
($0.09)
|
($0.22)
|
Diluted
|
($0.03)
|
($0.28)
|
($0.09)
|
($0.22)
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Share
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
deficit
|
Accumulated
other
income
|
Total deficit
|
Equity
attributable
to non-
|
Total deficit
|
As at August 31, 2025
|
281,052
|
2,102,623
|
(3,109,685)
|
19,453
|
(706,557)
|
38,215
|
(668,342)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
--
|
--
|
(17,189)
|
4,310
|
(12,879)
|
1,903
|
(10,976)
|
Dividends declared
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
(1,400)
|
(1,400)
|
Actuarial gain on post-retirement
benefit plans
|
--
|
--
|
4,808
|
(4,808)
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Share-based compensation
expense
|
--
|
27
|
--
|
--
|
27
|
--
|
27
|
Return of capital to non-controlling
interest
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
(4,500)
|
(4,500)
|
As at February 28, 2026
|
281,052
|
2,102,650
|
(3,122,066)
|
18,955
|
(719,409)
|
34,218
|
(685,191)
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Share
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
deficit
|
Accumulated
other
income
|
Total deficit
|
Equity
attributable
to non-
|
Total deficit
|
As at August 31, 2024
|
281,052
|
2,013,797
|
(2,784,729)
|
24,481
|
(465,399)
|
123,671
|
(341,728)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
--
|
--
|
(43,972)
|
(6,368)
|
(50,340)
|
4,030
|
(46,310)
|
Dividends declared
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
(1,000)
|
(1,000)
|
Purchase of minority interest
|
--
|
88,731
|
--
|
--
|
88,731
|
(88,731)
|
--
|
Actuarial loss on post-retirement
benefit plans
|
--
|
--
|
(1,428)
|
1,428
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Share-based compensation
expense
|
--
|
74
|
--
|
--
|
74
|
--
|
74
|
As at February 28, 2025
|
281,052
|
2,102,602
|
(2,830,129)
|
19,541
|
(426,934)
|
37,970
|
(388,964)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
February 28,
|
February 28,
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net loss for the period
|
(4,933)
|
(55,021)
|
(15,286)
|
(39,942)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flow from operations:
|
Amortization of program rights
|
108,326
|
136,385
|
221,693
|
259,289
|
Amortization of film investments
|
1,410
|
1,892
|
3,489
|
4,581
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
16,861
|
22,769
|
32,396
|
45,145
|
Deferred income tax recovery
|
(186)
|
(1,764)
|
(593)
|
(1,595)
|
Non-cash gain on lease amendment
|
(14,286)
|
--
|
(14,286)
|
--
|
Write‑off of intangible assets
|
--
|
4,070
|
--
|
4,070
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
(9,600)
|
5,037
|
(2,687)
|
8,828
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
25
|
(12)
|
(28)
|
(9,659)
|
Share‑based compensation expense
|
4
|
46
|
27
|
74
|
Imputed interest
|
13,229
|
13,875
|
27,300
|
22,374
|
Debt refinancing
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
4,377
|
Payment of program rights
|
(108,819)
|
(143,316)
|
(230,823)
|
(254,724)
|
Net recovery (spend) on film investments
|
12,786
|
(4,670)
|
12,997
|
(10,450)
|
Other
|
(3)
|
753
|
(5)
|
706
|
Cash flow from operations
|
14,814
|
(19,956)
|
34,194
|
33,074
|
Net change in non‑cash working capital balances related to operations
|
(11,689)
|
68,238
|
(83,063)
|
(2,815)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
3,125
|
48,282
|
(48,869)
|
30,259
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(1,743)
|
(2,066)
|
(2,924)
|
(4,012)
|
Proceeds from sale of property
|
--
|
15
|
92
|
10,095
|
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
|
(122)
|
(214)
|
(626)
|
(474)
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(1,865)
|
(2,265)
|
(3,458)
|
5,609
|
|
Increase (decrease) in credit facility borrowings
|
--
|
(33,822)
|
50,000
|
(11,565)
|
Financing fees
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
(1,250)
|
Return of capital to non-controlling interest
|
(4,500)
|
--
|
(4,500)
|
--
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(4,743)
|
(4,634)
|
(9,413)
|
(9,244)
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(700)
|
(1,000)
|
(1,400)
|
(1,000)
|
Other
|
(414)
|
(2,472)
|
(5,792)
|
(3,544)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(10,357)
|
(41,928)
|
28,895
|
(26,603)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
(9,097)
|
4,089
|
(23,432)
|
9,265
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
45,220
|
87,598
|
59,555
|
82,422
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
36,123
|
91,687
|
36,123
|
91,687
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended February 28, 2026
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
212,431
|
17,749
|
--
|
230,180
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
178,960
|
15,833
|
5,217
|
200,010
|
Segment profit (loss) (1)
|
33,471
|
1,916
|
(5,217)
|
30,170
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
16,861
|
Interest expense
|
30,148
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
(2,377)
|
Other income, net
|
(9,572)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(4,890)
|
Three months ended February 28, 2025
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
251,808
|
18,545
|
--
|
270,353
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
229,196
|
17,106
|
6,548
|
252,850
|
Segment profit (loss) (1)
|
22,612
|
1,439
|
(6,548)
|
17,503
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,769
|
Interest expense
|
30,984
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
12,606
|
Other expense, net
|
8,992
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(57,848)
|
Six months ended February 28, 2026
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
457,505
|
40,241
|
--
|
497,746
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
368,089
|
32,981
|
9,258
|
410,328
|
Segment profit (loss) (1)
|
89,416
|
7,260
|
(9,258)
|
87,418
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
32,396
|
Interest expense
|
60,634
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
10,302
|
Other income, net
|
(1,880)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(14,034)
|
Six months ended February 28, 2025
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
555,437
|
42,087
|
--
|
597,524
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
446,861
|
36,781
|
12,156
|
495,798
|
Segment profit (loss) (1)
|
108,576
|
5,306
|
(12,156)
|
101,726
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
45,145
|
Interest expense
|
56,118
|
Debt refinancing
|
4,377
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
29,115
|
Other expense, net
|
3,710
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(36,739)
|
(1)
|
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non‑GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
February 28,
|
February 28,
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Advertising
|
118,874
|
146,882
|
275,259
|
345,786
|
Subscriber
|
98,849
|
111,880
|
197,612
|
227,578
|
Distribution, production and other
|
12,457
|
11,591
|
24,875
|
24,160
|
230,180
|
270,353
|
497,746
|
597,524
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
(unaudited ‑ in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
|
February 28,
|
%
|
February 28,
|
%
|
New platform revenue
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
Change
|
New platform revenue (numerator)
|
32,076
|
30,456
|
5 %
|
66,060
|
65,224
|
1 %
|
Television advertising revenue
|
102,330
|
129,539
|
(21 %)
|
237,669
|
306,228
|
(22 %)
|
Television subscriber revenue
|
98,849
|
111,880
|
(12 %)
|
197,612
|
227,578
|
(13 %)
|
Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator)
|
201,179
|
241,419
|
(17 %)
|
435,281
|
533,806
|
(18 %)
|
New platform revenue percentage
|
16 %
|
13 %
|
15 %
|
12 %
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
(unaudited ‑ in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
February 28,
|
February 28,
|
Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net loss attributable to shareholders
|
(6,081)
|
(55,880)
|
(17,189)
|
(43,972)
|
Adjustments, net of income tax:
|
Debt refinancing
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
3,223
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
(1,747)
|
10,162
|
7,572
|
23,403
|
Write‑off of intangible assets
|
--
|
2,991
|
--
|
2,991
|
Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders
|
(7,828)
|
(42,727)
|
(9,617)
|
(14,355)
|
Basic loss per share
|
($0.03)
|
($0.28)
|
($0.09)
|
($0.22)
|
Adjustments, net of income tax:
|
Debt refinancing
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
$0.02
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
($0.01)
|
$0.05
|
$0.04
|
$0.11
|
Write‑off of intangible assets
|
--
|
$0.02
|
--
|
$0.02
|
Adjusted basic loss per share
|
($0.04)
|
($0.21)
|
($0.05)
|
($0.07)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
February 28,
|
February 28,
|
Free Cash Flow
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Cash provided by (used in):
|
Operating activities
|
3,125
|
48,282
|
(48,869)
|
30,259
|
Investing activities
|
(1,865)
|
(2,265)
|
(3,458)
|
5,609
|
Free cash flow
|
1,260
|
46,017
|
(52,327)
|
35,868
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at February 28,
|
As at August 31,
|
Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit
|
2026
|
2025
|
Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options
|
1,140,071
|
1,089,741
|
Lease liabilities
|
68,014
|
106,998
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(36,123)
|
(59,555)
|
Net debt (numerator)
|
1,171,962
|
1,137,184
|
Segment profit (denominator) (1)
|
175,017
|
189,325
|
Net debt to segment profit
|
6.70
|
6.01
|
(1)
|
Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Second Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.
SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)
Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Head of Corporate Communications & Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]
Share this article