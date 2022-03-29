CORUS ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES TWO NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS FROM UNDERREPRESENTED COMMUNITIES PURSUING POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION IN RADIO AND TELEVISION BROADCASTING

Scholarships Established to Support Final Year Students with Financial Assistance up to $5,000, a Three-Month Paid Internship and Mentorship Opportunities

To share this release socially, use: https://bit.ly/3Nu4kVa

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment announced today the launch of two new educational support opportunities, the Susannah Therrien Radio Scholarship and the Corus Television Broadcast Scholarship, to support post-secondary studies in radio and television broadcasting for students from underrepresented communities in Canada. Students entering their final year in September 2022 are eligible to apply by May 6, 2022.

The Susannah Therrien Radio Scholarship is available to students who identify as women and are pursuing studies in radio. This scholarship was created and is funded by Ms. Therrien in recognition of her 20+ year tenure as a sales executive with Corus Radio.

The Corus Television Broadcast Scholarship is available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+ and are pursuing studies in television broadcasting.

Both scholarship opportunities will support one student per year with financial assistance towards their tuition (up to $5,000) starting September 2022. Selected students will also receive a three-month paid internship at either a Corus radio station or a Global News station across Canada. In addition, students may also have the opportunity to pursue an internship at Toronto-based The Morning Show or ET Canada. Students will be offered mentorship from Ms. Therrien and other Corus leaders.

"Both new scholarships support Corus' ongoing efforts and commitment to foster a new generation of diverse voices and perspectives for both the radio and television industries," said Cheryl Fullerton, EVP, People and Communications. "Post-secondary education and early-career support is essential as a foundational pathway for students to further help them achieve success in our industry."

These two new scholarships will complement Corus' existing educational support opportunities, most of which are in partnership with select post-secondary institutions offering journalism programs. In 2021, Corus launched Global News Scholars and Global News Black, Indigenous and Racialized (BIR) Scholarship (the latter in partnership with the Radio Television Digital News Foundation). These scholarships build on the long-standing support that Global News has provided for journalism students.

Going forward, all of Corus' post-secondary support initiatives will now be anchored under a newly-created brand entitled corus.Futures.

Applications are due Friday, May 6, 2022. Full program details, eligibility requirements and application instructions can be found here.

Social Media Links:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter @Corus PR and LinkedIn

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Magda Krpan, Director, CSR & Sponsorship, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6054, [email protected]