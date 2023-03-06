CORUS ENTERTAINMENT DECLARES DIVIDEND; UPDATES CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY

Corus declares quarterly dividend of $0.03 for Class B shareholders and $0.02875 for Class A shareholders; adopts a revised dividend payment schedule

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.03 per Class B non-voting participating share ("Class B Share") and $0.02875 per Class A participating share ("Class A Share") payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. A revised dividend payment schedule has also been adopted.

The foregoing dividends are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Corus will be adopting a new dividend rate and payment schedule, following a review of the Company's capital allocation policy by the Board of Directors.

Effective March 31, 2023 , Corus' annual dividend rate will be reduced to $0.12 per Class B Share and $0.115 per Class A Share, in line with both the Company's long-term goal of maintaining a dividend yield in excess of 2.5% and current industry peer benchmarks.

, Corus' annual dividend rate will be reduced to per Class B Share and per Class A Share, in line with both the Company's long-term goal of maintaining a dividend yield in excess of 2.5% and current industry peer benchmarks. The dividend payment schedule will be changed to more closely align with the end of each fiscal quarter. The third quarter fiscal 2023 dividend will be paid on March 31, 2023 . Thereafter, a revised dividend payment schedule will be adopted with expected quarterly payment dates shifting to August, November, February and May (from June, September, December and March), with any such dividend declarations being subject to Board approval.

"Our Board has always taken a prudent approach to capital allocation, which is designed to position the Company for long-term value creation," said Heather Shaw, Executive Chair. "We recognize that a market-competitive dividend is important to our shareholders and this remains a key priority as we navigate current macroeconomic factors. While we continue to make strategic investments in the business to drive future growth, this redeployment of capital from dividends is expected to be directed to debt repayment."

Corus' Board of Directors reviews the dividend on a quarterly basis. Shareholders are entitled to receive dividends only when any such dividends are declared by Corus' Board of Directors and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada and who are not currently participating in Corus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("the Plan") may elect to participate in the Plan through the completion of an enrollment form which can be obtained from the Company's plan administrator, TSX Trust Company, on their website at https://tsxtrust.com/ or by calling 1.800.387.0825. The Plan allows eligible holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares to acquire additional Class B Shares through reinvestment of the cash dividends paid on their respective shareholdings. Non-registered beneficial shareholders who are residents of Canada and who wish to join the Plan should consult their broker, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold Class A Shares or Class B Shares.

Corus' Board of Directors confirms that the Company will distribute shares purchased on the open market at no discount from the average market price to the Plan participants of record, as determined pursuant to the terms of the Plan.

There were 3,371,526 Class A Voting Shares and 196,068,632 Class B Non-Voting Shares outstanding on February 28, 2023. Corus Entertainment Inc. reports in Canadian dollars.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2023, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally, including COVID-19; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2022, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2022. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Director, Corporate Communications, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]