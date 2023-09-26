CORUS ENTERTAINMENT BUILDS ON PARTNERSHIP WITH RBC AND HGTV CANADA'S BRYAN AND SARAH BAEUMLER

New Corus Studios Series Bryan's All In Debuts Two-Episode Special Event on October 8 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT only on HGTV Canada and STACKTV

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment is delighted to announce a three-year renewal of the full-service partnership between Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and HGTV Canada's Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. Now extending to nine consecutive years, the partnership has evolved with collaboration from Corus Tempo and continues to offer RBC distinctive promotional support featuring the Baeumler family as brand ambassadors. As an extension, RBC is an integrated sponsor for Corus Studios series Bryan's All In (10x60), debuting with a special two-episode, one night only event on Sunday, October 8 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT only on HGTV Canada and STACKTV. Viewers can look forward to the full season of Bryan's All In airing spring 2024 on HGTV Canada.

"The evolution of this partnership underscores Tempo's ability to deliver extensive multiplatform collaborations for respected brands such as RBC to reach their desired audiences," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising Revenue, Corus Entertainment. "Corus continues to take a client-focused approach to deliver unparalleled campaigns, leveraging notable Canadian talent paired with best-in-class creative elements."

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Baeumler's and Corus Entertainment," said Alan Depencier, CMO, Personal & Commercial Banking and Insurance, RBC. "As dedicated RBC clients and business owners, the Baeumler's authentic connection allows them to merge their stories with our offerings to seamlessly reach audiences in an impactful way."

The partnership centers on providing Canadians with financial expertise and know-how utilizing RBC's suite of financial services. The extension delivers a robust campaign, including talent vignettes, lower thirds, billboards, digital pre-roll, RBC brand spots and more throughout each year. With Bryan and Sarah Baeumler featured in the creative, as RBC customers themselves, the elements expertly infuse RBC's financial tools such as Avion across the campaign. The partnership includes an ongoing social series featuring Bryan, Sarah and their two youngest children, Jojo and Lincoln, which integrates key RBC products into lifestyle content, extending the brand's storytelling to audiences across digital and social platforms. As with all brand campaigns, Corus Tempo offers a full-service approach, overseeing strategy and execution alongside Corus' in-house creative and production teams.

The partnership also includes in-show integrations for Bryan's All In, with RBC sponsoring the two-episode special event airing Sunday, October 8 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT only on HGTV Canada and STACKTV. Custom creative will air throughout the two-hour event, including branded spots and lower thirds. RBC will be integrated into four episodes of Bryan's All In where Bryan works with business owners featured in the show to leverage RBC's financial tools personally and professionally with their business, such as mobile and small business banking. Long-form supplementary pieces will aim to provide in-depth stories showcasing the products and will be deployed across platforms to reach each line of businesses' target audience.

Bryan's All In sees Bryan Baeumler travel off-the-beaten path to help struggling entrepreneurs renovate their businesses. In each episode, Bryan hits the open road in his RV, spending a week helping a budding business owner through a make-or-break point in their renovation. He acts as their coach and mentor, helping them overcome major hurdles, while tackling essential builds in a race to open or revive their business. The first two episodes follow Bryan to a distillery in Prince Edward County, Ont., and a rustic farmstand in Thomasburg, Ont.

Bryan's All In is produced by Si Entertainment in association with Corus Studios for HGTV Canada. For Corus Studios and HGTV Canada, Colin Bohm is Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Corus Studios, Rachel Nelson is Vice President of Original Programming and Marni Goldman is Executive in Charge of Production.

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

HGTV Canada can be streamed on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com, and via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

