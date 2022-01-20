CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually via online webcast on January 19, 2022.

A total of 3,263,428 Class A participating shares ("Class A Voting Shares"), representing 95.63% of the Company's 3,412,392 issued and outstanding Class A Voting Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditors, were approved by a large majority of the voting shareholders as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the ten (10) director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 9, 2021 was elected to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:











Director Nominees Voted For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fernand Bélisle 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Michael T. Boychuk 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Stephanie Coyles 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Michael D'Avella 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Sameer Deen 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Mark Hollinger 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Barry L. James 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Doug Murphy 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Heather A. Shaw 3,263,428 100% 0 0% Julie M. Shaw 3,263,428 100% 0 0%

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For further information: Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc.; Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Director, Corporate Communications, Corus Entertainment Inc.