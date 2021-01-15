Corus Entertainment Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually via online webcast on January 14, 2021.

A total of 3,258,428 Class A Participating Shares ("Class A Voting Shares"), representing 95.49% of the Company's 3,412,392 issued and outstanding Class A Voting Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditors, were approved by a large majority of the voting shareholders as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the eleven (11) director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Information Circular dated December 10, 2020, was elected as a director of Corus Entertainment as follows:











Director Nominees Voted For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fernand Bélisle 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Michael Boychuk 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Alex Carloss 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Stephanie Coyles 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Michael D'Avella 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Sameer Deen 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Mark Hollinger 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Barry James 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Doug Murphy 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Heather A. Shaw 3,258,428 100% 0 0% Julie M. Shaw 3,258,428 100% 0 0%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Community Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

