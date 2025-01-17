CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually via online webcast on January 16, 2025.

A total of 3,274,360 Class A participating shares ("Class A Voting Shares"), representing 97.29% of the Company's 3,365,394 issued and outstanding Class A Voting Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditors and the amendment of Section 6.5 of the Company's Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1, related to the Chief Executive Officer(s) appointment as a member of the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority of the voting shareholders as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Each of the seven (7) director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 9, 2024, was elected to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:

Director Nominees Voted For % For Votes Against % Against Fernand Bélisle 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29% Charmaine Crooks 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29% Mark Hollinger 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29% Barry L. James 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29% Margaret O'Brien 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29% Heather A. Shaw 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29% Julie M. Shaw 3,264,828 99.71 % 9,532 0.29%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 37 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor as well as the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

