CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually via online webcast on February 26, 2026.

A total of 3,268,160 Class A participating shares ("Class A Voting Shares"), representing 97.35% of the Company's 3,356,994 Class A Voting Shares that were issued and outstanding as at the January 16, 2026 record date of the Meeting, were voted in connection with the Meeting. Each of the matters put forth at the Meeting, being the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and authorization of the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of such auditors, and the approval of a resolution to ratify and approve unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan for the ensuing three years, was approved by a large majority of the voting shareholders as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Each of the seven director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 28, 2026, was elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director at the Meeting are set out below:

Director Nominees Voted For % For Votes Against Votes Against Fernand Bélisle 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 % Charmaine Crooks 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 % Mark Hollinger 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 % Barry L. James 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 % Margaret O'Brien 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 % Heather A. Shaw 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 % Julie M. Shaw 3,257,828 99.68 % 10,332 0.32 %

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

