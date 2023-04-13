CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 5% for the quarter and 6% for the year-to-date

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"Our second quarter results reflect the impact of current global advertising market conditions on advertising revenue, partially offset by significant growth in our owned content business," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ongoing actions we are taking to expand our premium digital video business, with the concurrent expansion of cross-platform monetization capabilities and prudent content investments, are advancing our strategic plan for future profitable growth. We are streamlining our operating model, balancing the near-term realities of current macroeconomic headwinds with long-term value creation as we optimize our asset base. The recent changes to our financial priorities reinforce our commitment to responsible capital allocation while positioning Corus to emerge in a position of strength when the advertising economy recovers."

Three months ended

February 28,

% Six months ended February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue











Television 321,548 339,661 (5 %) 723,077 774,408 (7 %) Radio 22,323 22,000 1 % 51,985 51,126 2 %

343,871 361,661 (5 %) 775,062 825,534 (6 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 63,019 92,723 (32 %) 194,778 271,609 (28 %) Radio 350 125 180 % 6,372 5,871 9 % Corporate (4,234) (6,292) 33 % (10,323) (13,754) 25 %

59,135 86,556 (32 %) 190,827 263,726 (28 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 20 % 27 %

27 % 35 %

Radio 2 % 1 %

12 % 11 %

Consolidated 17 % 24 %

25 % 32 %











Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (15,450) 16,221 (195 %) 15,937 92,386 (83 %) Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.08) $0.08

$0.08 $0.44

Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.08) $0.08

$0.08 $0.44











Free cash flow (1) 28,397 88,417 (68 %) 49,207 168,404 (71 %)





(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Second Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended

February 28,

% Six months ended

February 28,

% (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue 321,548



723,077



Television 339,661 (5 %) 774,408 (7 %) Advertising 169,124 184,695 (8 %) 421,637 469,732 (10 %) Subscriber 124,051 132,823 (7 %) 251,566 260,358 (3 %) Distribution, production and other 28,373 22,143 28 % 49,874 44,318 13 % Radio 22,323 22,000 1 % 51,985 51,126 2 % Total Revenue 343,871 361,661 (5 %) 775,062 825,534 (6 %)









Optimized advertising revenue (1) 52 % 42 % 14 % 53 % 39 % 24 % New platform revenue (1) 12 % 10 % 4 % 11 % 9 % 8 %

(1) Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.



Operational Highlights

Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company expanded its premium digital video offerings for subscribers and advertisers, evolved its Kids channel portfolio and announced new greenlights for its lifestyle and factual reality content slate. An updated capital allocation policy was adopted and the Company advanced its capital allocation priorities through investments in the business to support future growth opportunities while continuing to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Global TV App adds two premium networks, Freeplay section. Magnolia Network Canada and Lifetime are now available on the Global TV App, offering over 500 episodes and more than 300 hours of content to users with a subscription to these networks through their cable package. The Global TV App also introduced Freeplay – an all-new section available across Global TV App platforms where users can watch thousands of hours of free ad-supported content from over 100 shows and over 75 movies.

Magnolia Network Canada and Lifetime are now available on the Global TV App, offering over 500 episodes and more than 300 hours of content to users with a subscription to these networks through their cable package. The Global TV App also introduced Freeplay – an all-new section available across Global TV App platforms where users can watch thousands of hours of free ad-supported content from over 100 shows and over 75 movies. Kids channel portfolio evolves with launch of two rebranded kids' networks. TELETOON was rebranded as Cartoon Network on linear platforms and STACKTV beginning March 27, 2023 . In addition, Corus introduced a new kids' television channel, relaunching the prior Cartoon Network as Boomerang. Alongside the recent launch of multi-platform kids' streaming service TELETOON+, these rebrands modernize and expand Corus' catalogue of kids' entertainment across its portfolio.

TELETOON was rebranded as Cartoon Network on linear platforms and STACKTV beginning . In addition, Corus introduced a new kids' television channel, relaunching the prior Cartoon Network as Boomerang. Alongside the recent launch of multi-platform kids' streaming service TELETOON+, these rebrands modernize and expand Corus' catalogue of kids' entertainment across its portfolio. Corus Studios Announces Recent Sales and New Series. Corus Studios sold over 200 hours of content during Q2 of fiscal 2023, including interconnected movies The Love Club (4x120) to Hallmark Channel U.S. and three series to Hulu in the U.S. Titles debuting for sale in the international market include Pamela Anderson's new series Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title) (8x60), Renovation Resort (7x60) starring Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray , and Bryan Baeumler's new series Bryan's All In (10x60).

Financial Highlights

Effective March 31, 2023 , Corus' annual dividend rate was reduced to $0.12 per Class B Share and $0.115 per Class A Share. This redeployment of capital from dividends is expected to be directed to debt repayment. In addition, a revised dividend payment schedule was adopted with expected quarterly payment dates shifting to August, November, February and May (from June, September, December and March), with any such dividend declarations being subject to Board approval.

, Corus' annual dividend rate was reduced to per Class B Share and per Class A Share. This redeployment of capital from dividends is expected to be directed to debt repayment. In addition, a revised dividend payment schedule was adopted with expected quarterly payment dates shifting to August, November, February and May (from June, September, December and March), with any such dividend declarations being subject to Board approval. Free cash flow (1) of $28.4 million in Q2 and $49.2 million year-to-date compared to $88.4 million and $168.4 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the second quarter is attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $61.6 million . The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the six months ended February 28, 2023 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $75.7 million and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year's six months ended February 28, 2022 , related to a $43.5 million non-recurring venture fund distribution.

of in Q2 and year-to-date compared to and year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow for the second quarter is attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of . The decrease in free cash flow for the six months ended is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year's six months ended , related to a non-recurring venture fund distribution. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.59 times at February 28, 2023 , up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022 . The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit (1) for the most recent four quarters.

was 3.59 times at , up from 3.02 times at . The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit for the most recent four quarters. As of February 28, 2023 , the Company had $57.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $300.0 million available under its Revolving Facility, $241.6 million of which could be drawn.

(1) Free cash flow, net debt to segment profit and segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2022 ("2022 MD&A").



Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://bit.ly/3zhNIds You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.484.0475 and for North America is 1.888.256.1007. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning April 13, 2023, at 11a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until

April 20, 2023, at 1.888.203.1112 (toll-free North America) or 647.436.0148 (local or international), using replay code 9635047#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2022 MD&A, as filed at www.sedar.com on October 24, 2022.

As discussed further in the 2022 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for Corus' product and services offerings. In addition, the continued elevated consumer price index inflation also affects the Company's business, operations and financial performance through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of programming, services and labour or disruption to availability of labour, reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability.

Other financial risks which may be related to or elevated by the foregoing include leverage risk related to the Company's financial covenants and debt servicing payments, requirements and compliance under its credit facility, and impacts thereof; the volatility of the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed; and risks related to the payment, amount or timing of dividends. Please see the 2022 MD&A for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Outlook

Currently, the Company expects its year over year Television advertising revenue in the third quarter will be relatively consistent with the year over year performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, given continuing macroeconomic and other risk factors described above and in the 2022 MD&A. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment over the medium term, visibility continues to be limited at this time.

The Company recently updated its Capital Allocation Policy, in light of the foregoing as well as considering the continuing low visibility into the macroeconomic environment and, in addition to continuing to take rigorous cost reduction measures, the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. Updates to the Capital Allocation Policy include the non renewal of the Company's share buyback program when it expired on January 16, 2023 and a reduction in its annual dividend rates effective March 31, 2023. The Company expects this redeployment of capital to be directed to debt repayment.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2023, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effective y manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally, including COVID-19; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2022 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2022. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 57,852 54,912 Accounts receivable 329,023 311,015 Income taxes recoverable 13,751 17,180 Prepaid expenses and other assets 27,482 21,423 Total current assets 428,108 404,530 Tax credits receivable 44,800 32,744 Investments and other assets 62,617 63,931 Property, plant and equipment 277,302 294,026 Program rights 777,597 660,722 Film investments 73,296 59,122 Intangibles 1,629,601 1,620,796 Goodwill 316,308 316,308 Deferred income tax assets 47,429 50,301

3,657,058 3,502,480 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 637,569 526,899 Current portion of long-term debt 15,426 15,574 Provisions 5,665 8,540 Total current liabilities 658,660 551,013 Long-term debt 1,244,854 1,246,076 Other long-term liabilities 430,471 376,570 Provisions 7,265 9,830 Deferred income tax liabilities 407,725 415,010 Total liabilities 2,748,975 2,598,499 EQUITY



Share capital 281,052 781,918 Contributed surplus 2,012,464 1,511,481 Accumulated deficit (1,569,976) (1,574,358) Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,915 33,000 Total equity attributable to shareholders 758,455 752,041 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 149,628 151,940 Total equity 908,083 903,981

3,657,058 3,502,480

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)











Three months ended

February 28,

Six months ended

February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 343,871 361,661 775,062 825,534 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 284,736 275,105 584,235 561,808 Depreciation and amortization 40,282 39,747 80,416 77,128 Interest expense 34,751 25,759 69,123 51,281 Restructuring and other costs 2,137 1,011 4,966 2,054 Other expense (income), net 1,375 (5,938) 8,421 (2,801) Income (loss) before income taxes (19,410) 25,977 27,901 136,064 Income tax expense (recovery) (4,491) 6,029 8,222 35,187 Net income (loss) for the period (14,919) 19,948 19,679 100,877 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 2,336 1,515 1,294 3,501 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 423 (225) 1,309 32

2,759 1,290 2,603 3,533 Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (365) (2,912) (688) 10,668 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans 1,489 3,128 547 2,460

1,124 216 (141) 13,128 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 3,883 1,506 2,462 16,661 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (11,036) 21,454 22,141 117,538









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (15,450) 16,221 15,937 92,386 Non-controlling interests 531 3,727 3,742 8,491

(14,919) 19,948 19,679 100,877









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (11,567) 17,727 18,399 109,047 Non-controlling interests 531 3,727 3,742 8,491

(11,036) 21,454 22,141 117,538









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($0.08) $0.08 $0.08 $0.44 Diluted ($0.08) $0.08 $0.08 $0.44

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.













INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981 Comprehensive income — — 15,937 2,462 18,399 3,742 22,141 Dividends declared — — (11,505) — (11,505) (10,073) (21,578) Reduction of stated capital (500,000) 500,000 — — — — — Change in fair value of put option

liability — — (597) — (597) 164 (433) Shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (3,089) 1,119 — — (1,970) — (1,970) Reversal of automatic share

purchase commitment 2,223 (504) — — 1,719 — 1,719 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 547 (547) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 368 — — 368 — 368 Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — — — 3,855 3,855 As at February 28, 2023 281,052 2,012,464 (1,569,976) 34,915 758,455 149,628 908,083















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,431 (1,282,897) 21,811 1,067,534 152,829 1,220,363 Comprehensive income — — 92,386 16,661 109,047 8,491 117,538 Dividends declared — — (24,996) — (24,996) (6,625) (31,621) Business acquisition — — — — — 436 436 Change in fair value of put option

liability arising from business

acquisition — — (1,421) — (1,421) (257) (1,678) Share repurchase under NCIB (4,919) (1,439) — — (6,358) — (6,358) Share repurchase commitment

under NCIB (1,338) (386) — — (1,724) — (1,724) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 2,460 (2,460) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 611 — — 611 — 611 Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — — — 5,719 5,719 As at February 28, 2022 809,932 1,511,217 (1,214,468) 36,012 1,142,693 160,593 1,303,286

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.









INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three months ended Six months ended





February 28,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) for the period (14,919) 19,948 19,679 100,877

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:









Amortization of program rights 143,551 133,928 295,940 276,120

Amortization of film investments 6,234 3,473 10,509 7,084

Depreciation and amortization 40,282 39,747 80,416 77,128

Deferred income tax recovery (3,575) (2,439) (8,559) (2,481)

Share-based compensation expense 102 317 368 611

Imputed interest 15,179 11,869 31,356 23,140

Payment of program rights (173,932) (136,037) (333,047) (230,208)

Net spend on film investments (14,691) (12,329) (36,275) (27,594)

Other (491) (4,652) 141 (4,654)

Cash flow from operations (2,260) 53,825 60,528 220,023

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 33,192 38,674 (5,005) (88,821)

Cash provided by operating activities 30,932 92,499 55,523 131,202

INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,426) (4,171) (5,373) (6,047)

Proceeds from sale of property 247 100 340 125

Business combination, net of cash acquired — 2,606 — 2,606

Venture fund distribution — — — 43,478

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (427) (596) (1,354) (1,218)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,606) (2,061) (6,387) 38,944

FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Decrease in bank loans (33,127) (271,225) (2,070) (319,758)

Financing fees (998) (4,400) (998) (4,400)

Issuance of senior unsecured notes — 250,000 — 250,000

Share repurchase under NCIB — (5,850) (2,045) (5,850)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest 3,855 3,742 3,855 3,742

Payment of lease liabilities (4,438) (4,153) (8,813) (8,168)

Dividends paid (11,962) (12,499) (23,965) (24,996)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,710) (3,700) (10,073) (6,625)

Other (1,006) (215) (2,087) (2,326)

Cash used in financing activities (51,386) (48,300) (46,196) (118,381)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (23,060) 42,138 2,940 51,765

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 80,912 53,312 54,912 43,685

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 57,852 95,450 57,852 95,450























CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 28, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 321,548 22,323 — 343,871 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 258,529 21,973 4,234 284,736 Segment profit (loss)(1) 63,019 350 (4,234) 59,135 Depreciation and amortization





40,282 Interest expense





34,751 Restructuring and other costs





2,137 Other expense, net





1,375 Loss before income taxes





(19,410) Three months ended February 28, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 339,661 22,000 — 361,661 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 246,938 21,875 6,292 275,105 Segment profit (loss)(1) 92,723 125 (6,292) 86,556 Depreciation and amortization





39,747 Interest expense





25,759 Restructuring and other costs





1,011 Other income, net





(5,938) Income before income taxes





25,977

Six months ended February 28, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 723,077 51,985 — 775,062 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 528,299 45,613 10,323 584,235 Segment profit (loss)(1) 194,778 6,372 (10,323) 190,827 Depreciation and amortization





80,416 Interest expense





69,123 Restructuring and other costs





4,966 Other expense, net





8,421 Income before income taxes





27,901 Six months ended February 28, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 774,408 51,126 — 825,534 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 502,799 45,255 13,754 561,808 Segment profit (loss)(1) 271,609 5,871 (13,754) 263,726 Depreciation and amortization





77,128 Interest expense





51,281 Restructuring and other costs





2,054 Other income, net





(2,801) Income before income taxes





136,064

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations,

see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the

Second Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE









Three months ended Six months ended



February 28,

February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Advertising 190,294 205,539 471,061 518,313 Subscriber 124,051 132,823 251,566 260,358 Distribution, production and other 29,526 23,299 52,435 46,863

343,871 361,661 775,062 825,534

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

Three months ended

February 28, %

Six months ended

February 28,

%













Optimized advertising revenue 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Optimized advertising revenue (numerator) 87,669 77,237 14 % 225,345 182,203 24 % Television advertising revenue (denominator) 169,124 184,695 (8 %) 421,637 469,732 (10 %) Optimized advertising revenue percentage 52 % 42 % 53 % 39 %



Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) February 28,



%

February 28, % New platform revenue 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 34,172 33,016 4 % 73,860 68,231 8 % Television advertising revenue 169,124 184,695 (8 %) 421,637 469,732 (10 %) Television subscriber revenue 124,051 132,823 (7 %) 251,566 260,358 (3 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 293,175 317,518 (8 %) 673,203 730,090 (8 %) New platform revenue percentage 12 %

10 % 11 % 9 %



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

February 28,



Six months ended

February 28,

Free Cash Flow 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 30,932 92,499 55,523 131,202 Investing activities (2,606) (2,061) (6,387) 38,944 Add (deduct): cash used (provided by) in business acquisitions and

strategic investments (1) 28,326 90,438 49,136 170,146 71 (2,021) 71 (1,742) Free cash flow 28,397 88,417 49,207 168,404

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2023 2022 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,260,280 1,261,650 Lease liabilities 129,406 134,369 Cash and cash equivalents (57,852) (54,912) Net debt (numerator) 1,331,834 1,341,107 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 370,744 443,643 Net debt to segment profit 3.59 3.02

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly

Consolidated Financial Information section of the Second Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

