Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Strong revenue growth across the business driven by advertising revenue recovery and impressive streaming subscriber additions

Consolidated revenues increased 15% for the quarter and decreased 1% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) increased 17% for the quarter and 3% year-to-date

increased 17% for the quarter and 3% year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 32% for the quarter and 36% year-to-date

of 32% for the quarter and 36% year-to-date Net income attributable to shareholders of $40.7 million ( $0.20 per share basic) for the quarter and $152.6 million ( $0.73 per share basic) year-to-date

( per share basic) for the quarter and ( per share basic) year-to-date Net debt to segment profit (1) of 2.82 times at May 31, 2021 , down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020

of 2.82 times at , down from 3.18 times at Free cash flow (1) of $64.7 million for the quarter and $216.8 million year-to-date

of for the quarter and year-to-date Achieved recent milestone of over 600,000 paying subscribers on streaming platforms, more than doubled from the prior year

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"Our third quarter marks a significant milestone for Corus, highlighted by strong operating execution with significant revenue and segment profit growth across all of our businesses," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered impressive double-digit growth in Television and Radio advertising revenue, yet another quarter of robust paid streaming subscriber gains, and a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in our content revenue. Our unwavering focus is on advancing our strategic priorities and the merits of our operating and financial discipline is increasingly evident. Our fall schedule on Global TV is one of the strongest we have seen in many years. This quarter, we completed a highly successful refinancing and delivered strong free cash flow further strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our financial flexibility. We are confident that the strategic momentum at Corus is lasting and when coupled with meaningful progress on our long-term leverage goals will unlock additional value for our shareholders in the quarters and years ahead."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended



Nine months ended





May 31, %



May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Change

2021 2020 Change Revenues











Television 379,822 331,322 15% 1,110,443 1,109,116 0% Radio 23,177 17,645 31% 71,785 83,724 (14%)

402,999 348,967 15% 1,182,228 1,192,840 (1%)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television (2) 140,012 115,838 21% 439,133 409,928 7% Radio (2) 1,285 (1,776) 172% 9,835 14,828 (34%) Corporate (2) (10,626) (2,749) (287%) (27,050) (13,419) (102%)

130,671 111,313 17% 421,918 411,337 3%









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 37% 35%

40% 37%

Radio 6% (10%)

14% 18%

Consolidated 32% 32%

36% 34%











Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 40,666 (752,280) n/m 152,630 (655,640) n/m Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 44,324 18,996 133% 161,671 124,876 29%









Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.20 ($3.61)

$0.73 ($3.12)

Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.21 $0.09

$0.77 $0.59

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.19 ($3.61)

$0.73 ($3.12)











Free cash flow (1) 64,702 90,773 (29%) 216,766 208,894 4%

(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020. (2) Segment profit included $4.4 million in Q3 (Television: $3.9 million; Radio: $0.6 million) and $12.6 million year-to-date (Television: $10.0 million; Radio: $1.7 million; Corporate: $0.9 million) of estimated Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit and relief on regulatory fees of $0.6 million in Q3 (Television: $0.5 million; Radio: $0.1 million) and $8.8 million year-to-date (Television: $7.7 million; Radio: $1.1 million). In the prior year, segment profit included $17.4 million in Q3 and year-to- date (Television: $13.5 million; Radio: $2.7 million; Corporate: $1.1 million) of estimated CEWS benefit.

Segment Revenues



Three months ended



Nine months ended





May 31, %



May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 Change

2021 2020 Change Revenues











Television 379,822 331,322 15% 1,110,443 1,109,116 0% Advertising 233,181 191,437 22%

665,260 676,883 (2%) Subscriber 124,402 121,500 2%

372,314 368,919 1% Merchandising, distribution and other 22,239 18,385 21%

72,869 63,314 15% Radio 23,177 17,645 31%

71,785 83,724 (14%) Total Revenues 402,999 348,967 15%

1,182,228 1,192,840 (1%)















Optimized advertising revenues (1) 38% 22% 111%

30% 23% 32% New platform revenues (2) 8% 5% 82%

8% 4% 69%

















(1) Optimized advertising revenues reflect progress on the transformation of how Television advertising is sold. This metric includes revenues from audience segment selling as well as the Cynch automated buying platform expressed as a percentage of Television advertising revenues. (2) New platform revenues reflect progress on Corus' participation in rapidly growing streaming distribution platforms and digital advertising markets. This metric includes incremental subscriber revenues from new streaming initiatives and advertising revenues from digital platforms expressed as a percentage of total Television advertising and subscriber revenues.

Operational Highlights

Advertising revenues have sequentially improved from pandemic driven low in Q3 of the prior year:

Television advertising revenues increased 22% in Q3, and decreased 2% on a year-to-date basis

Subscriber revenues increased 2% in Q3 and 1% year-to-date as increases to paid subscriptions on streaming platforms offset linear subscriber declines

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 21% in Q3 and 15% year-to-date

Radio segment revenues increased 31% in Q3 and decreased 14% on a year-to-date basis

The Company furthered its Strategic Priorities, unveiling its premium programming acquisitions and original content slate as well as announcing streaming subscriber metrics and new common audience segments for its optimized revenue offering:

The Company announced its Global Television primetime and specialty networks' programming lineup for 2021/22, as well as its slate of premium original content for production in 2021/22. Corus Studios unveiled a diverse slate of 23 lifestyle and factual reality series with 10 new series like Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project, Styled and Wall of Bakers and 13 returning hits such as Island of Bryan and Rust Valley Restorers. Nelvana greenlit five new and returning series including Super Wish and Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe.

Home Reno Project, Styled and Wall of Bakers and 13 returning hits such as Island of Bryan and Rust Valley Restorers. Nelvana greenlit five new and returning series including Super Wish and Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe. As of June 29, 2021 , the Company has reached a new milestone of more than 600,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 500,000 paying subscribers on April 9, 2021 .

, the Company has reached a new milestone of more than 600,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 500,000 paying subscribers on . In partnership with ThinkTV, the Company announced the addition of seven new industry-wide common advertising segments, bringing the total to 26. In addition, Corus has the ability to build virtually any custom segment for its clients.

Financial Position & Liquidity

Free cash flow (1) of $64.7 million in Q3 and $216.8 million year-to-date compared to $90.8 million and $208.9 million , respectively, in the prior year. The decrease in free cash flow in the third quarter is principally attributable to the deferral of corporate income tax installments in the prior year, which resulted in a year-over-year increase in cash income taxes of $22.0 million , along with higher payments for program rights and a lower working capital contribution. The nine months ended May 31, 2021 benefited from CEWS receipts of $33.0 million , offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of $17.2 million .

of in Q3 and year-to-date compared to and , respectively, in the prior year. The decrease in free cash flow in the third quarter is principally attributable to the deferral of corporate income tax installments in the prior year, which resulted in a year-over-year increase in cash income taxes of , along with higher payments for program rights and a lower working capital contribution. The nine months ended benefited from CEWS receipts of , offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of . On May 11, 2021 , the Company issued $500.0 million in principal amount of 5.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due May 11, 2028 (the "Notes"). The net proceeds therefrom were used to repay amounts under the Company's Term Credit Facility.

, the Company issued in principal amount of 5.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due (the "Notes"). The net proceeds therefrom were used to repay amounts under the Company's Term Credit Facility. Effective May 31, 2021 , the Company's credit agreement with a syndicate of banks was amended and restated. The principal amendments effected were to combine the Term Credit Facility tranches into one tranche and extend the maturity for the Term Credit Facility and Revolving Credit Facility to May 31, 2025 .

, the Company's credit agreement with a syndicate of banks was amended and restated. The principal amendments effected were to combine the Term Credit Facility tranches into one tranche and extend the maturity for the Term Credit Facility and Revolving Credit Facility to . Net debt to segment profit (1) was 2.82 times at May 31, 2021 , down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020 , principally due to repayment of bank loans of $602.2 million year-to-date, the issue of the Notes of $500.0 million which were added to net debt of as well as a higher cash position at the end of the quarter.

was 2.82 times at , down from 3.18 times at , principally due to repayment of bank loans of year-to-date, the issue of the Notes of which were added to net debt of as well as a higher cash position at the end of the quarter. As of May 31, 2021 , the Company had $84.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and a committed $300 million revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.



(1) Free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

All provinces and territories continue with mass vaccination programs at an accelerated pace to inoculate Canadians against COVID-19, with approximately 75% of adult Canadians having received at least one dose as of June 28, 2021. Current government forecasts indicate that all Canadians who want to be, will be fully immunized before the end of September 2021. Many provinces and territories have begun easing restrictions as infection rates decline considerably, but continue to closely monitor COVID-19 variants of concern that are more transmissible and carry increased health risks, which may lead to the reintroduction of emergency measures to counter any resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Disruptions caused by the imposition of emergency measures, particularly in the retail, tourism and entertainment sectors, would continue to negatively impact advertising revenues. There can be no certainty that inoculations will continue to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.



The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.



The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.



Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, optimized revenues, and new platform revenues that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and the third quarter ended May 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.





CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 84,118 45,900 Accounts receivable 373,175 297,585 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,713 17,112 Total current assets 484,006 360,597 Tax credits receivable 32,464 26,745 Investments and other assets 90,373 59,424 Property, plant and equipment 312,824 333,762 Program rights 589,580 637,819 Film investments 39,999 44,891 Intangibles 1,713,739 1,789,018 Goodwill 664,958 664,958 Deferred income tax assets 55,535 53,668

3,983,478 3,970,882 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 531,505 451,682 Current portion of long-term debt 46,185 76,339 Provisions 7,536 8,621 Income taxes payable 15,519 12,698 Total current liabilities 600,745 549,340 Long-term debt 1,350,580 1,429,750 Other long-term liabilities 381,801 492,956 Provisions 9,081 9,494 Deferred income tax liabilities 431,533 440,923 Total liabilities 2,773,740 2,922,463 EQUITY



Share capital 816,189 816,189 Contributed surplus 1,512,155 1,511,325 Accumulated deficit (1,295,778) (1,425,432) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) 22,143 (2,258) Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,054,709 899,824 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 155,029 148,595 Total equity 1,209,738 1,048,419

3,983,478 3,970,882

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31, May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues 402,999 348,967 1,182,228 1,192,840 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 272,328 237,654 760,310 781,503 Depreciation and amortization 38,117 39,485 114,405 119,751 Interest expense 26,807 29,378 75,890 87,984 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment — 786,790 — 786,790 Debt refinancing 3,408 — 3,408 — Integration, restructuring and other costs 1,561 2,636 8,885 15,194 Other expense (income), net (4,755) 10,251 (11,612) 13,636 Income (loss) before income taxes 65,533 (757,227) 230,942 (612,018) Income tax expense (recovery) 17,258 (8,947) 60,222 29,479 Net income (loss) for the period 48,275 (748,280) 170,720 (641,497) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 4,611 (13,663) 9,640 (17,871) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (1,295) 656 (1,707) 834

3,316 (13,007) 7,933 (17,037) Items that will not be reclassified to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets 18,055 (7,458) 16,468 (893) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans 4,171 21,750 13,900 14,035

22,226 14,292 30,368 13,142 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 25,542 1,285 38,301 (3,895) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 73,817 (746,995) 209,021 (645,392)









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders 40,666 (752,280) 152,630 (655,640) Non-controlling interest 7,609 4,000 18,090 14,143

48,275 (748,280) 170,720 (641,497)









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders 66,208 (750,995) 190,931 (659,535) Non-controlling interest 7,609 4,000 18,090 14,143

73,817 (746,995) 209,021 (645,392)









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.20 ($3.61) $0.73 ($3.12) Diluted $0.19 ($3.61) $0.73 ($3.12)





CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (deficit) Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,325 (1,425,432) (2,258) 899,824 148,595 1,048,419 Comprehensive income — — 152,630 38,301 190,931 18,090 209,021 Dividends declared — — (37,493) — (37,493) (11,543) (49,036) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 13,900 (13,900) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 830 — — 830 — 830 Return of capital to non-controlling interest — — — — — (1,622) (1,622) Reallocation of equity interest — — 617 — 617 (617) — Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — — — 2,126 2,126 As at May 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,155 (1,295,778) 22,143 1,054,709 155,029 1,209,738 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (deficit) Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237 Comprehensive income (loss) — — (655,640) (3,895) (659,535) 14,143 (645,392) Dividends declared — — (25,187) — (25,187) (14,668) (39,855) Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (14,288) (2,605) — — (16,893) — (16,893) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 14,035 (14,035) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 852 — — 852 — 852 Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — — — 5,411 5,411 As at May 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,065 (1,425,549) (5,743) 895,962 150,398 1,046,360





CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period 48,275 (748,280) 170,720 (641,497) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 139,301 130,661 375,161 386,224 Amortization of film investments 2,980 3,333 9,900 14,414 Depreciation and amortization 38,117 39,485 114,405 119,751 Deferred income tax recovery (6,419) (21,529) (22,656) (27,607) Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment — 786,790 — 786,790 Share-based compensation expense 269 291 830 852 Imputed interest 10,710 13,564 32,753 39,802 Debt refinancing 3,408 — 3,408 — Payment of program rights (169,787) (138,195) (372,044) (405,196) Net spend on film investments (4,013) (12,527) (21,319) (46,007) CRTC benefit payments — (312) (635) (1,045) Other (599) (2,553) 680 (5,761) Cash flow from operations 62,242 50,728 291,203 220,720 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 5,071 45,131 (66,801) (1,646) Cash provided by operating activities 67,313 95,859 224,402 219,074 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,002) (3,801) (6,184) (10,091) Proceeds from sale of property 172 249 319 288 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (732) (2,237) (2,512) (2,207) Cash used in investing activities (2,562) (5,789) (8,377) (12,010) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (507,527) (43,691) (602,163) (130,660) Financing fees (12,119) — (12,119) — Issuance of senior unsecured notes 500,000 — 500,000 — Shares repurchased under NCIB — (3,930) — (16,893) Return of capital to non-controlling interest — — (1,622) — Payments of lease liabilities (4,170) (4,058) (12,136) (12,105) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — 2,126 5,411 Dividends paid (12,497) (12,535) (37,493) (37,901) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (3,136) (4,007) (11,543) (14,668) Other (406) (675) (2,857) (3,184) Cash used in financing activities (39,855) (68,896) (177,807) (210,000) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 24,896 21,174 38,218 (2,936) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 59,222 58,458 45,900 82,568 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 84,118 79,632 84,118 79,632





CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended May 31, 2021









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 379,822 23,177 — 402,999 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 239,810 21,892 10,626 272,328 Segment profit (loss)(1) 140,012 1,285 (10,626) 130,671 Depreciation and amortization





38,117 Interest expense





26,807 Debt refinancing





3,408 Integration, restructuring and other costs





1,561 Other income, net





(4,755) Income before income taxes





65,533 Three months ended May 31, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 331,322 17,645 — 348,967 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 215,484 19,421 2,749 237,654 Segment profit (loss)(1) 115,838 (1,776) (2,749) 111,313 Depreciation and amortization





39,485 Interest expense





29,378 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment





786,790 Integration, restructuring and other costs





2,636 Other expense, net





10,251 Loss before income taxes





(757,227) Nine months ended May 31, 2021









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,110,443 71,785 — 1,182,228 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 671,310 61,950 27,050 760,310 Segment profit (loss)(1) 439,133 9,835 (27,050) 421,918 Depreciation and amortization





114,405 Interest expense





75,890 Debt refinancing





3,408 Integration, restructuring and other costs





8,885 Other income, net





(11,612) Income before income taxes





230,942 Nine months ended May 31, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,109,116 83,724 — 1,192,840 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 699,188 68,896 13,419 781,503 Segment profit (loss)(1) 409,928 14,828 (13,419) 411,337 Depreciation and amortization





119,751 Interest expense





87,984 Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment





786,790 Integration, restructuring and other costs





15,194 Other expense, net





13,636 Loss before income taxes





(612,018)





(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE









Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Advertising 255,082 207,862 733,160 756,131 Subscriber fees 124,402 121,500 372,314 368,919 Merchandising, distribution and other 23,515 19,605 76,754 67,790

402,999 348,967 1,182,228 1,192,840

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES









Three months ended Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

May 31,

May 31, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to shareholders 40,666 (752,280) 152,630 (655,640) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment — 769,338 — 769,338 Debt refinancing 2,511 — 2,511 — Integration, restructuring and other costs 1,147 1,938 6,530 11,178 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 44,324 18,996 161,671 124,876 Basic earnings per share $0.20 ($3.61) $0.73 ($3.12) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment — $3.69 — $3.66 Debt refinancing $0.01 — $0.01 — Integration, restructuring and other costs — $0.01 $0.03 $0.05 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.21 $0.09 $0.77 $0.59

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, Free Cash Flow 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 67,313 95,859 224,402 219,074 Investing activities (2,562) (5,789) (8,377) (12,010) Add (Deduct): cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 64,751 90,070 216,025 207,064 (49) 703 741 1,830 Free cash flow 64,702 90,773 216,766 208,894

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) May 31, August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2021 2020 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees 1,396,765 1,506,089 Lease liabilities 145,988 148,580 Cash and cash equivalents (84,118) (45,900) Net debt 1,458,635 1,608,769 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 516,420 505,839 Net debt to segment profit 2.82 3.18

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

