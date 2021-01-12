Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues declined 10% for the quarter

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.

"Our first quarter results reflect another consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in Television advertising revenue, the impressive momentum of STACKTV and ongoing growth in our international content licensing business," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Once again, our strong free cash flow performance has improved our financial flexibility as we remain firmly focused on delivering consolidated revenue growth year over year. This promising start to the year coupled with the significant progress we are making to advance our strategic plan will position us extremely well as we emerge from the current climate as a new, stronger Corus."

Three months ended

November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Revenues



Television 392,102 429,951 Radio 28,253 37,927

420,355 467,878 Segment profit (loss) (1)



Television 179,565 178,618 Radio 7,141 12,028 Corporate (8,099) (6,531)

178,607 184,115 Net income attributable to shareholders 76,664 78,116 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 79,851 79,980 Basic earnings per share $0.37 $0.37 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.38 $0.38 Diluted earnings per share $0.37 $0.37 Free cash flow (1) 62,374 53,048

(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended November 30, 2020 were $420.4 million, down 10% from $467.9 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $178.6 million, a decrease of 3% from $184.1 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 was $76.7 million ($0.37 per share basic), as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $78.1 million ($0.37 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $4.3 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $79.9 million ($0.38 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $80.0 million ($0.38 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Operational Results - Highlights for Q1 2021 Television

Segment revenues decreased 9%

Advertising revenues decreased 14%, which is sequentially improved from advertising declines of 31% and 25% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2020 , respectively

and , respectively Subscriber revenues were flat

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 11% ( $2.1 million )

) Segment profit (1) increased 1%, which included $2.5 million of estimated Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit

increased 1%, which included of estimated Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit Segment profit margin(1) of 46% compared to 42% in the prior year

Radio

Segment revenues decreased $9.7 million (26%), which is sequentially improved from declines of 53% and 43% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2020 , respectively

(26%), which is sequentially improved from declines of 53% and 43% for the three months ended and , respectively Segment profit (1) decreased $4.9 million (41%), which included $0.4 million of estimated CEWS benefit

decreased (41%), which included of estimated CEWS benefit Segment profit margin(1) of 25% compared to 32% in the prior year

Corporate

Segment results included $0.8 million of estimated CEWS benefit

of estimated CEWS benefit Free cash flow (1) of $62.4 million compared to $53.0 million in the prior year. The current quarter benefited from CEWS receipts of $24.9 million , offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of $17.2 million .

of compared to in the prior year. The current quarter benefited from CEWS receipts of , offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of . Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.14 times at November 30, 2020 , down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020 , principally due to bank loan repayments of $33.5 million in the quarter

was 3.14 times at , down from 3.18 times at , principally due to bank loan repayments of in the quarter Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 42% compared to 39% in the prior year

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Update

The resurgence of COVID-19 has meant that many communities have levels of COVID-19 higher than levels in April and May of 2020, when COVID-19 was formally characterized as a pandemic and restrictions were first imposed. Additional emergency measures have been introduced in various provinces and territories in order to counter the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Disruptions caused by the imposition of these emergency measures, particularly in the retail sector, continue to negatively impact advertising revenues. These emergency measures are expected to continue into the second quarter of fiscal 2021 which could continue to adversely impact advertising and other revenues. Although COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by the public health authorities, the timing of phased-in roll-outs of the vaccines and subsequent relaxation of emergency measures remains uncertain at this time. There can be no certainty that the approval and subsequent availability of vaccines will reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.



The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.



The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.



Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended November 30, 2020 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.



Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and the first quarter ended November 30, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and Rock 101. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





As at November 30, As at August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2020 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 49,937 45,900 Accounts receivable 393,605 297,585 Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,249 17,112 Total current assets 468,791 360,597 Tax credits receivable 31,485 26,745 Investments and other assets 61,154 59,424 Property, plant and equipment 323,641 333,762 Program rights 622,705 637,819 Film investments 43,167 44,891 Intangibles 1,762,009 1,789,018 Goodwill 664,958 664,958 Deferred income tax assets 54,328 53,668

4,032,238 3,970,882 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 509,164 451,682 Current portion of bank debt 158,589 76,339 Provisions 8,965 8,621 Income taxes payable 12,076 12,698 Total current liabilities 688,794 549,340 Bank debt 1,315,016 1,429,750 Other long-term liabilities 462,253 492,956 Provisions 9,994 9,494 Deferred income tax liabilities 438,222 440,923 Total liabilities 2,914,279 2,922,463 EQUITY



Share capital 816,189 816,189 Contributed surplus 1,511,617 1,511,325 Accumulated deficit (1,357,263) (1,425,432) Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (579) (2,258) Total equity attributable to shareholders 969,964 899,824 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 147,995 148,595 Total equity 1,117,959 1,048,419

4,032,238 3,970,882

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Revenues 420,355 467,878 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 241,748 283,763 Depreciation and amortization 37,987 39,967 Interest expense 24,736 28,823 Integration, restructuring and other costs 4,336 2,534 Other income, net (565) (2,063) Income before income taxes 112,113 114,854 Income tax expense 29,565 30,494 Net income for the period 82,548 84,360 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 2,487 4,949 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (29) (53)

2,458 4,896 Items that will not be reclassified to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (779) 5,508 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans 3,385 4,756

2,606 10,264 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 5,064 15,160 Comprehensive income for the period 87,612 99,520 Net income attributable to:



Shareholders 76,664 78,116 Non-controlling interest 5,884 6,244

82,548 84,360 Comprehensive income attributable to:



Shareholders 81,728 93,276 Non-controlling interest 5,884 6,244

87,612 99,520 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic $0.37 $0.37 Diluted $0.37 $0.37

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,325 (1,425,432) (2,258) 899,824 148,595 1,048,419 Comprehensive income — — 76,664 5,064 81,728 5,884 87,612 Dividends declared — — (12,497) — (12,497) (4,245) (16,742) Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans — — 3,385 (3,385) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 292 — — 292 — 292 Return of capital to non- controlling interest — — — — — (1,622) (1,622) Reallocation of equity interest — — 617 — 617 (617) — As at November 30, 2020 816,189 1,511,617 (1,357,263) (579) 969,964 147,995 1,117,959















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237 Comprehensive income — — 78,116 15,160 93,276 6,244 99,520 Dividends declared — — (12,680) — (12,680) (3,415) (16,095) Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (2,655) (1,215) — — (3,870) — (3,870) Share repurchase commitment under NCIB (5,314) (2,449) — — (7,763) — (7,763) Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans — — 4,756 (4,756) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 254 — — 254 — 254 Equity funding by a non- controlling interest — — — — — 2,134 2,134 As at November 30, 2019 822,508 1,509,408 (688,565) 22,591 1,665,942 150,475 1,816,417

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income for the period 82,548 84,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:



Amortization of program rights 109,722 132,601 Amortization of film investments 4,264 5,826 Depreciation and amortization 37,987 39,967 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,359) (5,979) Share-based compensation expense 292 254 Imputed interest 11,034 12,556 Payment of program rights (81,110) (119,192) Net spend on film investments (9,749) (15,522) CRTC benefit payments (612) (722) Other 672 (675) Cash flow from operations 149,689 133,474 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (86,308) (76,002) Cash provided by operating activities 63,381 57,472 INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment (976) (4,265) Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (431) (1,286) Cash used in investing activities (1,407) (5,551) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Decrease in bank loans (33,517) (48,674) Shares repurchased under NCIB — (3,296) Return of capital to non-controlling interest (1,622) — Payments of lease liabilities (3,967) (3,884) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — 2,134 Dividends paid (12,497) (12,718) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (4,245) (3,415) Other (2,089) (387) Cash used in financing activities (57,937) (70,240) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 4,037 (18,319) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 45,900 82,568 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 49,937 64,249

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended November 30, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 392,102 28,253 — 420,355 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 212,537 21,112 8,099 241,748 Segment profit (loss)(1) 179,565 7,141 (8,099) 178,607 Depreciation and amortization





37,987 Interest expense





24,736 Integration, restructuring and other costs





4,336 Other income, net





(565) Income before income taxes





112,113 Three months ended November 30, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 429,951 37,927 — 467,878 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 251,333 25,899 6,531 283,763 Segment profit (loss)(1) 178,618 12,028 (6,531) 184,115 Depreciation and amortization





39,967 Interest expense





28,823 Integration, restructuring and other costs





2,534 Other income, net





(2,063) Income before income taxes





114,854



(1) Segment profit does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE





Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Advertising 273,072 322,409 Subscriber fees 123,701 123,669 Merchandising, distribution and other 23,582 21,800

420,355 467,878

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) November 30, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2020 2019 Net income attributable to shareholders 76,664 78,116 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Integration, restructuring and other costs 3,187 1,864 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 79,851 79,980 Basic earnings per share $0.37 $0.37 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Integration, restructuring and other costs $0.01 $0.01 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.38 $0.38



Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) November 30, Free Cash Flow 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities 63,381 57,472 Investing activities (1,407) (5,551) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 61,974 51,921 400 1,127 Free cash flow 62,374 53,048



(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) November 30, August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2020 2020 Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees 1,473,605 1,506,089 Lease liabilities 146,536 148,580 Cash and cash equivalents (49,937) (45,900) Net debt 1,570,204 1,608,769 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 500,331 505,839 Net debt to segment profit 3.14 3.18



(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

For further information: Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Melissa Eckersley, Corporate Communications Lead, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]

