Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, Jan.10, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.

"Our solid Q1 results demonstrate the benefits of Corus' diverse portfolio of businesses, with increased Television advertising revenues and double-digit revenue growth in our content business for the quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The strong momentum from last year continues as we invest to position Corus for the future, advancing our strategic initiatives to diversify our revenues and deliver our premium video content in more ways within Canada and around the world. Our data-driven selling approach is setting the new standard and providing innovative, client-centric solutions for our advertisers. Once again, our strong free cash flow enabled us to further reduce our bank debt and this, combined with our recently announced share buyback program and attractive dividend yield, is providing additional value to our shareholders."

Three months ended

November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenues



Television 429,951 426,190 Radio 37,927 41,281

467,878 467,471 Segment profit (1) (2)



Television 178,618 184,553 Radio 12,028 13,012 Corporate (6,531) (5,927)

184,115 191,638 Net income attributable to shareholders 78,116 60,415 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) (3) 79,980 70,111 Basic earnings per share $0.37 $0.28 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) (3) $0.38 $0.33 Diluted earnings per share $0.37 $0.28 Free cash flow (1)(2) 53,048 42,406





(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.



(2) Segment profit for the three months ended November 30, 2019 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit and free cash flow of approximately $3.4 million and $3.9 million, respectively, for the quarter. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.



(3) Refer to page 10 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and the calculation of net debt to segment profit.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended November 30, 2019 were $467.9 million, consistent with $467.5 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $184.1 million, a decrease of 4% from $191.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended November 30, 2019 was $78.1 million ($0.37 per share basic), as compared to $60.4 million ($0.28 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $80.0 million ($0.38 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $13.2 million ($0.05 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $70.1 million ($0.33 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Operational Results - Highlights for Q1 2020

Television

Segment revenues were up 1% in Q1 2020

Advertising revenues increased 1% in Q1 2020

Subscriber revenues were down 2% in Q1 2020, but flat on a proforma basis when adjusted for the TLN disposal

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues were up $2.6 million (15%) in Q1 2020

(15%) in Q1 2020 Segment profit (1) was down 3% in Q1 2020

was down 3% in Q1 2020 Segment profit margin(1) of 42% in Q1 2020 compared to 43% in the prior year

Radio

Segment revenues decreased $3.4 million in Q1 2020

in Q1 2020 Segment profit (1) decreased $1.0 million in Q1 2020

decreased in Q1 2020 Segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q1 2020 was consistent with the prior year

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $53.0 million , up from $42.4 million in the prior year

of , up from in the prior year Net debt to segment profit (1) leverage of 3.08 times at November 30, 2019 , up from 2.82 times at August 31, 2019 , due to implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases that added $156.6 million to the net debt calculation, offset by bank loan repayments of $48.7 million in the quarter

leverage of 3.08 times at , up from 2.82 times at , due to implementation of IFRS 16 - that added to the net debt calculation, offset by bank loan repayments of in the quarter Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 39% in Q1 2020 compared to 41% in the prior year

of 39% in Q1 2020 compared to 41% in the prior year Normal course issuer bid accepted by TSX for share purchase and cancellation of up to 9,913,940 Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares during the period November 12, 2019 through November 11, 2020

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended November 30, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2019 and the first quarter ended November 30, 2019 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.



About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, As at August 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 64,249 82,568 Accounts receivable 458,068 372,828 Income taxes recoverable — 13,772 Prepaid expenses and other assets 32,697 19,557 Total current assets 555,014 488,725 Tax credits receivable 29,638 25,035 Investments and other assets 63,479 51,707 Property, plant and equipment 358,477 225,927 Program rights 603,127 507,913 Film investments 55,026 53,336 Intangibles 1,880,278 1,876,235 Goodwill 1,383,958 1,383,958 Deferred income tax assets 58,047 59,463

4,987,044 4,672,299 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 521,694 429,483 Current portion of bank debt 76,339 76,339 Provisions 9,445 10,331 Income taxes payable 3,461 — Total current liabilities 610,939 516,153 Bank debt 1,607,756 1,655,406 Other long-term liabilities 472,951 278,117 Provisions 9,336 7,686 Deferred income tax liabilities 469,645 472,700 Total liabilities 3,170,627 2,930,062 EQUITY



Share capital 822,508 830,477 Contributed surplus 1,509,408 1,512,818 Accumulated deficit (688,565) (758,757) Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,591 12,187 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,665,942 1,596,725 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 150,475 145,512 Total equity 1,816,417 1,742,237

4,987,044 4,672,299

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenues 467,878 467,471 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 283,763 275,833 Depreciation and amortization 39,967 54,328 Interest expense 28,823 31,339 Integration, restructuring and other costs 2,534 13,181 Other expense (income), net (2,063) 1,237 Income before income taxes 114,854 91,553 Income tax expense 30,494 24,777 Net income for the period 84,360 66,776 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 4,949 (378) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (53) 290

4,896 (88) Items that will not be reclassified to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets 5,508 — Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans 4,756 2,326

10,264 2,326 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 15,160 2,238 Comprehensive income for the period 99,520 69,014 Net income attributable to:



Shareholders 78,116 60,415 Non-controlling interest 6,244 6,361

84,360 66,776 Comprehensive income attributable to:



Shareholders 93,276 62,653 Non-controlling interest 6,244 6,361

99,520 69,014 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic $0.37 $0.28 Diluted $0.37 $0.28





CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237

Comprehensive income — — 78,116 15,160 93,276 6,244 99,520

Dividends declared — — (12,680) — (12,680) (3,415) (16,095)

Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (2,655) (1,215) — — (3,870) — (3,870)

Share repurchase commitment under NCIB (5,314) (2,449) — — (7,763) — (7,763)

Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans — — 4,756 (4,756) — — —

Share-based compensation expense — 254 — — 254 — 254

Equity funding — — — — — 2,134 2,134

As at November 30, 2019 822,508 1,509,408 (688,565) 22,591 1,665,942 150,475 1,816,417



















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

As at August 31, 2018, as previously presented 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803

IFRS 9 transitional adjustment — — — 9,396 9,396 — 9,396

IFRS 15 transitional adjustment — — 1,985 — 1,985 — 1,985

Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018 2,330,477 12,119 (854,683) 45,856 1,533,769 154,415 1,688,184

Comprehensive income — — 60,415 2,238 62,653 6,361 69,014

Dividends declared — — (12,715) — (12,715) (5,222) (17,937)

Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans — — 2,326 (2,326) — — —

Share-based compensation expense — 45 — — 45 — 45

As at November 30, 2018 2,330,477 12,164 (804,657) 45,768 1,583,752 155,554 1,739,306



CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income for the period 84,360 66,776 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:



Amortization of program rights 132,601 129,570 Amortization of film investments 5,826 3,529 Depreciation and amortization 39,967 54,328 Deferred income tax recovery (5,979) (9,347) Share-based compensation expense 254 45 Imputed interest 12,556 10,594 Payment of program rights (119,192) (110,214) Net spend on film investments (15,522) (10,663) CRTC benefit payments (722) (861) Other (675) (3,470) Cash flow from operations 133,474 130,287 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (76,002) (84,916) Cash provided by operating activities 57,472 45,371 INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,274) (2,569) Proceeds from sale of property 9 3 Equity funding by a non-controlling interest 2,134 — Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (1,286) (399) Cash used in investing activities (3,417) (2,965) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Decrease in bank loans (48,674) (57,009) Shares repurchased under NCIB (3,296) — Payments of lease liabilities (3,884) — Dividends paid (12,718) — Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (3,415) (7,222) Other (387) (2,309) Cash used in financing activities (72,374) (66,540) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (18,319) (24,134) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 82,568 94,801 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 64,249 70,667





CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended November 30, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 429,951 37,927 — 467,878 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 251,333 25,899 6,531 283,763 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 178,618 12,028 (6,531) 184,115 Depreciation and amortization





39,967 Interest expense





28,823 Integration, restructuring and other costs





2,534 Other income, net





(2,063) Income before income taxes





114,854









Three months ended November 30, 2018









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 426,190 41,281 — 467,471 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 241,637 28,269 5,927 275,833 Segment profit (loss)(1) 184,553 13,012 (5,927) 191,638 Depreciation and amortization





54,328 Interest expense





31,339 Integration, restructuring and other costs





13,181 Other expense, net





1,237 Income before income taxes





91,553





(1) Segment profit does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.



(2) Segment profit for the three months ended November 30, 2019 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit and free cash flow of approximately $3.4 million and $3.9 million, respectively, for the quarter. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE



Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Advertising 322,409 321,335 Subscriber fees 123,669 126,684 Merchandising, distribution and other 21,800 19,452

467,878 467,471

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) November 30, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2019 2018 Net income attributable to shareholders 78,116 60,415 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Integration, restructuring and other costs 1,864 9,696 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 79,980 70,111 Basic earnings per share $0.37 $0.28 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Integration, restructuring and other costs 0.01 0.05 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.38 $0.33



Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) November 30, Free Cash Flow 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities (1) 57,472 45,371 Investing activities (3,417) (2,965) Deduct: cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions, strategic investments and non- controlling interest (2) 54,055 42,406 (1,007) — Free cash flow 53,048 42,406





(1) Free cash flow for the three months ended November 30, 2019 was impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in free cash flow of approximately $3.9 million for the quarter. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.



(2) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies



Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) November 30, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2019 2018 Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees 1,684,095 1,731,745 Lease liabilities 156,556 — Cash and cash equivalents (64,249) (82,568) Net debt 1,776,402 1,649,177 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 577,562 585,085 Net debt to segment profit 3.08 2.82





(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16. There has been no restatement of segment profit for the prior three quarters. Refer to Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders for more information.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Melissa Eckersley, Corporate Communications Lead, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]

