Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Oct 18, 2019, 06:00 ET
- Consolidated revenues were consistent for the quarter and increased 2% for the year, driven by continued strong performance in Television advertising revenues, up 4% for the quarter and 7% for the year
- Consolidated segment profit(1) was down 4% for the quarter and up 2% for the year
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% for the quarter and 35% for the year
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $22.9 million ($0.11 per share basic) for the quarter and $156.1 million ($0.74 per share basic) for the year
- Net debt to segment profit(1) leverage down to 2.82 times, in part due to debt repayments of $249.9 million
- Free cash flow(1) of $93.6 million for the quarter and $310.0 million for the year
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today.
"Our strong performance in fiscal 2019 reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to optimize our core business and build for the future. Corus delivered both record annual consolidated revenue and segment profit, driven by strong growth in Television advertising in every quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on providing great content to audiences across multiple platforms and our client-centric, data-driven selling approach is yielding impressive results. Additionally we ramped up our slate of owned content in the year, which will further accelerate our long-term revenue diversification objectives through increased sales in the global content marketplace. The purposeful combination of targeted investments and the significant progress we are making towards our leverage goals are building a stronger, more resilient Corus. We are excited to build on the momentum in the coming year."
Financial Highlights
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
Television
|
343,755
|
344,646
|
1,544,892
|
1,499,322
|
Radio
|
33,724
|
34,438
|
142,590
|
148,025
|
377,479
|
379,084
|
1,687,482
|
1,647,347
|
Segment profit (1)
|
Television
|
108,612
|
108,738
|
573,524
|
541,789
|
Radio
|
6,911
|
8,457
|
34,646
|
40,308
|
Corporate
|
(5,747)
|
(2,634)
|
(23,085)
|
(6,469)
|
109,776
|
114,561
|
585,085
|
575,628
|
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|
22,947
|
33,675
|
156,084
|
(784,509)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) (2)
|
27,930
|
39,534
|
181,006
|
238,411
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$0.11
|
$0.16
|
$0.74
|
($3.77)
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) (2)
|
$0.13
|
$0.19
|
$0.85
|
$1.14
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (2)
|
$0.11
|
$0.16
|
$0.74
|
($3.77)
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
93,554
|
95,966
|
309,970
|
349,007
|
(1)
|
Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have
|
(2)
|
Refer to page 10 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and adjusted basic earnings
Consolidated Results from Operations
Consolidated revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019 were $377.5 million, consistent with $379.1 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $109.8 million, a decrease of 4% from $114.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 was $22.9 million ($0.11 per share basic), as compared to $33.7 million ($0.16 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $6.8 million ($0.02 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $27.9 million ($0.13 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $7.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $39.5 million ($0.19 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.
Consolidated revenues for the year ended August 31, 2019 were $1,687.5 million, up 2% from $1,647.3 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $585.1 million, an increase of 2% from $575.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 was $156.1 million ($0.74 per share basic), as compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $784.5 million ($3.77 loss per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $26.3 million ($0.09 per share, net of income taxes), an impairment on an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $181.0 million ($0.85 per share basic, net of income taxes) for the current fiscal year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2018 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $1.0 billion ($4.85 per share basic, net of income taxes), and business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $17.1 million ($0.06 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $238.4 million ($1.14 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.
Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brands. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brands was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three months and year ended August 31, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $16.7 million and $103.2 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $12.3 million ($0.06 per share basic) and $75.9 million ($0.36 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.
Operational Results - Highlights for Q4 2019 Television
- Segment revenues were flat in Q4 2019 and increased 3% for the year
- Advertising revenues increased 4% in Q4 2019 and 7% for the year
- Subscriber revenues were down 4% in Q4 2019 and 2% for the year
- Merchandising, distribution and other revenues were down $3.5 million in Q4 2019 and $6.7 million for the year
- Segment profit(1) was flat in Q4 2019 and increased 6% for the year
- Segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q4 2019 and 37% for the year, compared to 32% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year
Radio
- Segment revenues decreased 2% in Q4 2019 and 4% for the year
- Segment profit(1) decreased $1.5 million in Q4 2019 and $5.7 million for the year
- Segment profit margin(1) of 20% in Q4 2019 and 24% for the year, compared to 25% and 27%, respectively, in the prior year
|
(1)
|
Segment profit and segment profit margin do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key
Corporate
- Free cash flow(1) of $93.6 million in Q4 2019 and $310.0 million for the year, compared to $96.0 million and $349.0 million, respectively, in the prior year
- Net debt to segment profit(1) leverage of 2.82 times at August 31, 2019, down from 3.28 times at August 31, 2018, in part due to debt repayments of $249.9 million for the year
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% in Q4 2019 and 35% for the year, compared to 30% and 35%, respectively, in the prior year
|
(1)
|
Segment profit, segment profit margin, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 18, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and free cash flow that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:
To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward- looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2018 and the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at August 31,
|
As at August 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
82,568
|
94,801
|
Accounts receivable
|
372,828
|
388,751
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
13,772
|
3,305
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
19,557
|
20,723
|
Total current assets
|
488,725
|
507,580
|
Tax credits receivable
|
25,035
|
18,047
|
Investments and other assets
|
51,707
|
82,213
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
225,927
|
231,192
|
Program rights
|
507,913
|
538,357
|
Film investments
|
53,336
|
43,424
|
Intangibles
|
1,876,235
|
2,012,086
|
Goodwill
|
1,383,958
|
1,387,652
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
59,463
|
62,403
|
4,672,299
|
4,882,954
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
429,483
|
405,762
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
76,339
|
106,375
|
Provisions
|
10,331
|
11,175
|
Total current liabilities
|
516,153
|
523,312
|
Long-term debt
|
1,655,406
|
1,877,558
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
278,117
|
295,206
|
Provisions
|
7,686
|
7,801
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
472,700
|
502,274
|
Total liabilities
|
2,930,062
|
3,206,151
|
EQUITY
|
Share capital
|
830,477
|
2,330,477
|
Contributed surplus
|
1,512,818
|
12,119
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(758,757)
|
(856,668)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
12,187
|
36,460
|
Total equity attributable to shareholders
|
1,596,725
|
1,522,388
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
|
145,512
|
154,415
|
Total equity
|
1,742,237
|
1,676,803
|
4,672,299
|
4,882,954
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
377,479
|
379,084
|
1,687,482
|
1,647,347
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
267,703
|
264,523
|
1,102,397
|
1,071,719
|
Depreciation and amortization (1)
|
37,326
|
19,839
|
182,354
|
81,861
|
Interest expense
|
26,313
|
31,005
|
117,718
|
127,346
|
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,013,692
|
Gain on debt modification
|
—
|
—
|
(3,889)
|
—
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
6,779
|
7,703
|
26,316
|
17,071
|
Other expense (income), net
|
(1,455)
|
609
|
10,474
|
5,692
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
40,813
|
55,405
|
252,112
|
(670,034)
|
Income tax expense
|
12,287
|
15,545
|
71,445
|
88,129
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
28,526
|
39,860
|
180,667
|
(758,163)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(206)
|
117
|
309
|
724
|
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
|
(3,887)
|
(344)
|
(31,538)
|
12,916
|
(4,093)
|
(227)
|
(31,229)
|
13,640
|
Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):
|
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
|
(801)
|
—
|
(2,440)
|
(118)
|
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans
|
1,647
|
7,421
|
(9,295)
|
11,550
|
846
|
7,421
|
(11,735)
|
11,432
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|
(3,247)
|
7,194
|
(42,964)
|
25,072
|
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
25,279
|
47,054
|
137,703
|
(733,091)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
22,947
|
33,675
|
156,084
|
(784,509)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
5,579
|
6,185
|
24,583
|
26,346
|
28,526
|
39,860
|
180,667
|
(758,163)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
19,700
|
40,869
|
113,120
|
(759,437)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
5,579
|
6,185
|
24,583
|
26,346
|
25,279
|
47,054
|
137,703
|
(733,091)
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:
|
Basic
|
$0.11
|
$0.16
|
$0.74
|
($3.77)
|
Diluted
|
$0.11
|
$0.16
|
$0.74
|
($3.77)
|
(1)
|
Net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 was impacted
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Share
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Accumulated
|
Total equity
|
Non-
|
Total
|
As at August 31, 2018, as
|
previously presented
|
2,330,477
|
12,119
|
(856,668)
|
36,460
|
1,522,388
|
154,415
|
1,676,803
|
IFRS 9 transitional adjustment (1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,396
|
9,396
|
—
|
9,396
|
IFRS 15 transitional adjustment (1)
|
—
|
—
|
1,985
|
—
|
1,985
|
—
|
1,985
|
Adjusted balance as at
|
September 1, 2018
|
2,330,477
|
12,119
|
(854,683)
|
45,856
|
1,533,769
|
154,415
|
1,688,184
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
—
|
—
|
156,084
|
(42,964)
|
113,120
|
24,583
|
137,703
|
Dividends declared
|
—
|
—
|
(50,863)
|
—
|
(50,863)
|
(28,366)
|
(79,229)
|
Reduction of stated capital
|
(1,500,000)
|
1,500,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Actuarial loss on post-retirement
|
benefit plans
|
—
|
—
|
(9,295)
|
9,295
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Share-based compensation
|
expense
|
—
|
699
|
—
|
—
|
699
|
—
|
699
|
Divestiture of subsidiary with a
|
non-controlling equity interest
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,120)
|
(5,120)
|
As at August 31, 2019
|
830,477
|
1,512,818
|
(758,757)
|
12,187
|
1,596,725
|
145,512
|
1,742,237
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Share capital
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
|
Total equity
|
Non-
|
Total
|
As at August 31, 2017
|
2,291,814
|
11,449
|
114,492
|
22,938
|
2,440,693
|
158,828
|
2,599,521
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
—
|
—
|
(784,509)
|
25,072
|
(759,437)
|
26,346
|
(733,091)
|
Dividends declared
|
—
|
—
|
(198,201)
|
—
|
(198,201)
|
(30,809)
|
(229,010)
|
Issuance of shares under
|
dividend reinvestment plan
|
38,578
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
38,578
|
—
|
38,578
|
Issuance of shares under stock
|
option plan
|
85
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
85
|
—
|
85
|
Actuarial gain on post-
|
retirement benefit plans
|
—
|
—
|
11,550
|
(11,550)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Share-based compensation
|
expense
|
—
|
670
|
—
|
—
|
670
|
—
|
670
|
Funding of equity interest
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
50
|
50
|
As at August 31, 2018
|
2,330,477
|
12,119
|
(856,668)
|
36,460
|
1,522,388
|
154,415
|
1,676,803
|
(1)
|
Refer to the Company's Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders for details on New Accounting Pronouncements Adopted in Fiscal 2019 in the Impact
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
28,526
|
39,860
|
180,667
|
(758,163)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:
|
Amortization of program rights
|
122,301
|
122,966
|
516,431
|
516,300
|
Amortization of film investments
|
3,591
|
5,980
|
16,035
|
16,197
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,326
|
19,839
|
182,354
|
81,861
|
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,013,692
|
Deferred income taxes (recovery)
|
8,960
|
5,130
|
(10,166)
|
16,869
|
Impairment of investment in associate
|
—
|
—
|
8,720
|
—
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
214
|
163
|
699
|
670
|
Imputed interest
|
9,219
|
9,910
|
41,209
|
43,240
|
Gain on debt modification
|
—
|
—
|
(3,889)
|
—
|
Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
24,644
|
Payment of program rights
|
(143,886)
|
(141,744)
|
(537,954)
|
(513,186)
|
Net spend on film investments
|
(1,797)
|
(2,795)
|
(45,029)
|
(33,722)
|
CRTC benefit payments
|
(1,338)
|
(1,059)
|
(2,561)
|
(2,332)
|
Other
|
780
|
(1,391)
|
(5,921)
|
(6,665)
|
Cash flow from operations
|
63,896
|
56,859
|
340,595
|
399,405
|
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
|
51,143
|
48,922
|
2,958
|
(28,498)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
115,039
|
105,781
|
343,553
|
370,907
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(18,477)
|
(8,820)
|
(30,055)
|
(16,117)
|
Proceeds from sale of property
|
—
|
300
|
—
|
845
|
Business divestiture, net of divested cash
|
—
|
—
|
12,529
|
—
|
Business acquisition
|
—
|
—
|
(6,011)
|
—
|
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
|
(3,008)
|
(2,866)
|
(6,678)
|
(10,308)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(21,485)
|
(11,386)
|
(30,215)
|
(25,580)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Decrease in bank loans
|
(59,976)
|
(27,188)
|
(249,949)
|
(108,639)
|
Deferred financing costs
|
(98)
|
—
|
(3,440)
|
(4,088)
|
Issuance of shares under stock option plan
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
85
|
Dividends paid
|
(12,718)
|
(50,588)
|
(38,150)
|
(198,808)
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|
(6,957)
|
(7,080)
|
(30,365)
|
(28,809)
|
Other
|
(458)
|
(438)
|
(3,667)
|
(3,968)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(80,207)
|
(85,294)
|
(325,571)
|
(344,227)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
13,347
|
9,101
|
(12,233)
|
1,100
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
69,221
|
85,700
|
94,801
|
93,701
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
82,568
|
94,801
|
82,568
|
94,801
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended August 31, 2019
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
343,755
|
33,724
|
—
|
377,479
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
235,143
|
26,813
|
5,747
|
267,703
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
108,612
|
6,911
|
(5,747)
|
109,776
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,326
|
Interest expense
|
26,313
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
6,779
|
Other income, net
|
(1,455)
|
Income before income taxes
|
40,813
|
Three months ended August 31, 2018
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
344,646
|
34,438
|
—
|
379,084
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
235,908
|
25,981
|
2,634
|
264,523
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
108,738
|
8,457
|
(2,634)
|
114,561
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,839
|
Interest expense
|
31,005
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
7,703
|
Other expense, net
|
609
|
Income before income taxes
|
55,405
|
Year ended August 31, 2019
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
1,544,892
|
142,590
|
—
|
1,687,482
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
971,368
|
107,944
|
23,085
|
1,102,397
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
573,524
|
34,646
|
(23,085)
|
585,085
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
182,354
|
Interest expense
|
117,718
|
Gain on debt modification
|
(3,889)
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
26,316
|
Other expense, net
|
10,474
|
Income before income taxes
|
252,112
|
(1)
|
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Year ended August 31, 2018
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
1,499,322
|
148,025
|
—
|
1,647,347
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
957,533
|
107,717
|
6,469
|
1,071,719
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
541,789
|
40,308
|
(6,469)
|
575,628
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
81,861
|
Interest expense
|
127,346
|
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment
|
1,013,692
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
17,071
|
Other expense, net
|
5,692
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(670,034)
|
(1)
|
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance
REVENUES BY TYPE
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Advertising
|
226,033
|
218,896
|
1,101,814
|
1,043,810
|
Subscriber fees
|
123,028
|
128,329
|
496,447
|
507,756
|
Merchandising, distribution and other
|
28,418
|
31,859
|
89,221
|
95,781
|
377,479
|
379,084
|
1,687,482
|
1,647,347
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL
MEASURES
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|
22,947
|
33,675
|
156,084
|
(784,509)
|
Adjustments, net of income tax:
|
Impairment of investment in associates
|
—
|
—
|
7,565
|
—
|
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,010,061
|
Gain on debt modification
|
—
|
—
|
(2,856)
|
—
|
Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network
|
—
|
—
|
814
|
—
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
4,983
|
5,859
|
19,399
|
12,859
|
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
|
27,930
|
39,534
|
181,006
|
238,411
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$0.11
|
$0.16
|
$0.74
|
($3.77)
|
Adjustments, net of income tax:
|
Impairment of investment in associates
|
—
|
—
|
$0.03
|
—
|
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
$4.85
|
Gain on debt modification
|
—
|
—
|
($0.01)
|
—
|
Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|
$0.02
|
$0.03
|
$0.09
|
$0.06
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share
|
$0.13
|
$0.19
|
$0.85
|
$1.14
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
Free Cash Flow
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash provided by (used in):
|
Operating activities
|
115,039
|
105,781
|
343,553
|
370,907
|
Investing activities
|
(21,485)
|
(11,386)
|
(30,215)
|
(25,580)
|
93,554
|
94,395
|
313,338
|
345,327
|
Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)
|
—
|
1,571
|
9,161
|
3,680
|
Deduct: cash provided by business divestiture, net of divested cash(2)
|
—
|
—
|
(12,529)
|
—
|
Free cash flow
|
93,554
|
95,966
|
309,970
|
349,007
|
(1)
|
Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies
|
(2)
|
Disposition of the Telelatino Network
SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.
For further information: Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment Inc., Doug.Murphy@corusent.com; John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Corus Entertainment Inc., John.Gossling@corusent.com; Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., Heidi.Kucher@corusent.com; Melissa Eckersley, Corporate Communications Lead, Corus Entertainment Inc., Melissa.Eckersley@corusent.com
