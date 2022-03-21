CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITIES

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that it has completed an agreement to amend and restate its existing syndicated senior secured credit facilities with its bank group, led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities. Pursuant to the amendment and restatement, the term loan facility was adjusted from $924 million as at the May 31, 2021 amendment to $549 million, reflecting principal repayments made since the term loan was last amended, including from the net proceeds of the 6% senior unsecured notes due February 28, 2030. The maturity date for both the term loan facility and the $300 million revolving credit facility were extended to March 18, 2027.

A copy of the amended and restated credit agreement will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company

