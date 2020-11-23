Corus Entertainment Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: 50% Discount on 3 Months of Premium Entertainment on STACKTV and Nick+

Offer Applies to Eligible Customers Who Sign Up Through Amazon Prime Video Channels From November 23 to November 30

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To Share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/35U2KIo

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to save! Starting today and continuing through November 30, get a Black Friday and Cyber Monday limited-time deal on STACKTV and Nick+, available to Amazon Prime members through Prime Video Channels. Eligible customers who sign up during this time will receive 50 percent off the monthly subscription price for three months (cancel anytime). With thousands of hours of content from top Canadian TV networks and fan-favourite Nickelodeon series, the whole family will be entertained this holiday season.

STACKTV is the multi-channel package giving subscribers access to 12 of Canada's most beloved networks, including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Adult Swim, Slice, National Geographic, HISTORY®, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV. Available through Amazon Prime Video Channels, customers can now access the best binge-worthy comedies and dramas, guilty pleasure reality, how-to lifestyle shows and adored family content, live and on demand, for the reduced price of $6.49 per month (plus any applicable taxes) for three months.

Nick+ is the ultimate destination for on demand side-splitting, kid-friendly fun. Subscribers have access to a vast catalog of Nickelodeon's iconic live-action and animated series along with the best preschooler programming from Nick Jr, now available through Amazon Prime Video Channels for the reduced price of $2.99 per month (plus any applicable taxes) for three months. With new episodes available right after the broadcast premiere in Canada, families can watch their favourite Nickelodeon shows anywhere, any time, including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Legend of Korra, The Loud House, Bubble Guppies, Henry Danger, Blaze and the Monster Machines, The Thundermans, Dora the Explorer, Blue's Clues & You!, as well as beloved classics and retro programming like iCarly, Rugrats, and so much more. Episodes are also fully downloadable so families can load up on must-see episodes in advance to watch on the go.

Following the first three-months, TV lovers' subscriptions will automatically renew (unless cancelled) at the then current regular price; STACKTV subscription for $12.99 per month and Nick+ subscription for $5.99 per month.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Kelsey MacLeod, Publicity Coordinator, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6774, [email protected]; Stacey Grimshaw, Sr. Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

