Cortland Credit Group Inc. Announces Closure of Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Cortland Credit Group Inc. ("Cortland"), the manager of the Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund (the "Fund) will terminate the Fund effective on or about December 15, 2020 (the "Termination Date").

Effective as of the market close today, units of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase, including any purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan.

Investors may redeem their units of the Fund up to the close of business on November 13, 2020. Cortland will waive any redemption fees, sales charges, or short-term trading fees for redemptions of units of the Fund. Cortland will send a notice of meeting to each investor in the Fund with respect to the unitholder meeting to be held to consider and approve the termination of the Fund.

All units not redeemed prior to the Fund's closure will be automatically redeemed at that time at the Fund's net asset value per unit. If you still hold a position in the Fund at 4:00 pm EST on the Termination Date, your position will be liquidated with the proceeds deposited into your account.

The monthly distribution from the Fund that is scheduled for payment on October 31, 2020 will be cancelled as a result of the Fund's termination.

Any undistributed income (in cash or units) will be included in the liquidation proceeds of the Fund.

For further information on Cortland, please visit www.cortlandcredit.ca or call us at 1-844-989-3649.

ABOUT CORTLAND CREDIT GROUP INC.

Cortland is one of Canada's leading fixed income asset managers with over $600 million under management. Founded in 2013 by a group of senior investment professionals, the firm specializes in delivering income-orientated solutions with a focus on capital preservation and superior risk-adjusted returns. Cortland's suite of investment funds is offered to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors to individual and institutional investors, including pension plans, corporations, as well as endowments and foundations.

For further information: contact Sean Rogister, CEO, 416-274-9992

