Cortland Assumes Manager and Trustee for Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund

Cortland Credit Group Inc. (Cortland) today announced changes to its mutual fund offering.

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that effective today, we have assumed management of the Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund (the "Fund"). The unitholders of the Fund unanimously approved the appointment of Cortland as manager and trustee of the Fund at a special unitholder meeting held on August 15, 2019. Additionally, the application to change the manager and trustee of the fund from Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. to Cortland was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 15, 2019.

Concurrent with this change, the Fund is required to cease distribution and no longer accept additional investments, switches into the fund or continue to purchase units through pre-existing regular investment savings plans (PACs) until Cortland has received a receipt for a new simplified prospectus with respect to the Fund.

Investors may redeem or switch their investments at any time.

While the objective of the Fund remains unchanged, our portfolio management team will continue to bring their unique income-orientated strategies for pursuing superior outcomes for investors. Sean Rogister, CEO of Cortland said, "These changes reflect our commitment to offering active, high-conviction solutions tailored to the evolving needs and expectations of advisors."

These changes will be reflected in the upcoming simplified prospectus for the Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund which, when filed, will be available at www.sedar.com and www.cortlandcredit.ca.

ABOUT CORTLAND CREDIT GROUP INC.

Cortland is one of Canada's leading fixed income asset managers with over $450 million under management. Founded in 2013 by a group of senior investment professionals, the firm specializes in delivering income-orientated solutions with a focus on capital preservation and superior risk-adjusted returns. Cortland's suite of investment funds extend to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors to individual and institutional investors, including pension plans, corporations, as well as endowments and foundations.

