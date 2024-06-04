Cortel Group Hosts Exclusive "Rooftopping" Celebration to Commemorate Milestone Achievement of Iconic Vaughan Condo

VAUGHAN, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Cortel Group, developer of Vaughan's latest architectural gem, CG Tower, recently held a spectacular "rooftopping" celebration now that construction has reached the top floor of this iconic skyscraper.

Standing tall at 60 storeys, CG Tower is the final tower of Expo City, the original community of the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC).

CG Tower is Cortel Group's signature skyscraper (CNW Group/Cortel Group)

The event— held on Friday, May 31 — marks the beginning of the final phase of construction. The guests in attendance, including Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, enjoyed spectacular views from the tower which is already redefining the city's skyline.

Strategically located at Jane and Highway 7, steps from the subway station, this new urban centre is home to 442 acres of condos, shops, restaurants, and a host of other amenities. Edgeley Pond & Park, the VMC's largest city owned green space, will be at the foot of CG Tower.

Crafted in collaboration with Quadrangle, a leading architectural and interior design firm, CG Tower exemplifies the perfect fusion of form and function. Boasting lavish entertainment spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and luxurious outdoor pool, this meticulously designed tower sets a new standard for contemporary urban living

The tower's distinctive brick facade is an homage to the area's suburban history; a nod to the warmth of family life combined with the richness of high-rise living in this dynamic new area.

Construction is still ongoing and occupancy is slated to commence later this year.

