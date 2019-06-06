Corriente Master Fund II, LP Increases Ownership in Indus Holdings, Inc.

/FOR DISSEMINATION IN CANADA AND OVER CANADIAN NEWS SERVICES ONLY/

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Corriente Master Fund II, LP ("Corriente") announced that it has increased its ownership in the capital of Indus Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation") through acquisitions on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Prior to its increase in ownership, Corriente owned, directly or indirectly, 770,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation, which represented approximately 21.58% of the total outstanding Common Shares and 2.40% of the voting interest in the Corporation. Corriente now owns or controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate amount of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 25.22% of the total outstanding common shares and 2.81% of the voting interest in the Corporation.

Corriente Advisors, LLC is the investment manager of Corriente. Corriente acquired the common shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further common shares or dispose of its holdings, as investment conditions warrant. The Issuer is listed on the CSE under the symbol "INDS".

The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

