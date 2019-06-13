Corriente Master Fund II, LP Announces Current Holdings of Shares and Warrants In Gabriella's Kitchen Inc.

/FOR DISSEMINATION IN CANADA AND OVER CANADIAN NEWS SERVICES ONLY. THE DISSEMINATION OF THIS RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICE MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Corriente Master Fund II, LP ("Corriente") announced that it, directly or indirectly, currently owns or controls an aggregate amount of 15,568,267 shares and 7,450,358 warrants in the capital of Gabriella's Kitchen Inc. (the "Corporation"). This ownership, assuming exercise of the warrants, would represent approximately 12.57% of the total voting interest in the Corporation.

Corriente and its related parties purchased restricted shares and warrants in connection with the Corporation's previously announced private placement which was completed on June 12, 2019. Corriente was advised by the Corporation on June 12, 2019 that the total number of common shares outstanding is 175,697,983 common shares in the Corporation. The total common shares for ownership purposes is 183,148,341 assuming exercise of the warrants held by Corriente.

Corriente Advisors, LLC is the investment manager of Corriente. Corriente acquired the common shares and warrants for investment purposes, and may acquire further common shares or dispose of its holdings, as investment conditions warrant. The Issuer is listed on the CSE under the symbol "GABY".

For further information: Matthew Gilman at (817) 870-0404.