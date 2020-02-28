Corrections workers keep giving back to their communities

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - For a third straight year, Ontario's correctional staff members hosted Corrections Cares About Community Safety events across the province February 17-22 to collect goods and funds for local causes that support and improve the life of the community.

The 2020 edition raised more than ever before, according to Chris Jackel, a correctional officer and chair of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union's (OPSEU) Corrections Division.

"Over $28,000 was collected – more than twice as much as last year. In addition, we amassed 815 pounds of non-perishable food items and many litres of donated blood were collected. To all members who participated in Corrections Cares, I say, 'Well done!'.

Jackel noted that correctional staff members spend their lives in the most dangerous workplaces in Ontario. "They're the target of threats, assaults and other violence as they ensure our communities are kept from harm," he said. "But then they take their service even further through local fundraising. I'm extremely proud to work with people who care so deeply about the communities they live and work in."

Ontario employs some 9,000 correctional workers in jails and probation and parole offices. Warren (Smokey) Thomas, President of OPSEU, saluted the hard work they do day-in, day-out, as well as their efforts to give back to the community.

"Being a correctional officer is always dangerous – and often thankless," he noted. "So it makes me even prouder of our members for showing how much they love their communities."

Corrections Cares is starting to take root, noted OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida.

"I worked as a correctional officer for years. Reaching out to their communities in this way is just another sign of how correctional workers go the extra mile for their communities."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas: 613-329-1931; Chris Jackel, [email protected]

