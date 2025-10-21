MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) informs its shareholders who wish to include a proposal in the Bank's next Management Proxy Circular that they must send the text of their proposal to the Bank's Corporate Secretariat no later than 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

A clerical error was made in the Proxy Circular originally published on March 4, 2025; it has been amended to reflect the new deadline date.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $49.9 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.0 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, (438) 364-1596, [email protected]