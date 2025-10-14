SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new service point on Cousineau Boulevard in Saint-Hubert. Since opening, the new service point has been warmly welcomed by customers, who are pleased to see their trusted banking institution establish a presence in their community--enhancing the services already available at the Brossard branch.

"The new Saint-Hubert service point reinforces our presence in the area and responds to growing demand from local residents and customers alike," said Sophie Boucher, Senior Vice President, Head of Personal Banking at Laurentian Bank. "With an ATM already in place, customers can now meet with their advisor there. It is therefore a good addition to our branch located in Brossard. It gives clients greater flexibility to choose the most accessible location--reflecting our commitment to a tailored, community-focused banking experience", added Ms. Boucher.

This new service point is located in a space that has been redesigned to meet the current needs of customers.

Branch relocations: an evolving network

Over the past year, several Laurentian Bank branches have been relocated to offer customers more accessible and modern environments:

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Branch (429) → 285, St-Luc Street, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu

→ Rivière-des-Prairies Branch (153) → 8230, Henri-Bourassa East Blvd, Rivière-des-Prairies

→ Langelier (Anjou) Branch (073) → 7178, Langelier Blvd, Montréal

→ Sauvé Branch (066) → 2220, Sauvé West Street, Montréal

→ Châteauguay Branch (097) → 299, D'Anjou Blvd, Châteauguay

These moves are part of a commitment to providing Laurentian Bank customers with modern, well-located, and easily accessible branches.

