CORRE Provides Business Update

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Oil Recovery and Remediation Enterprises Ltd. (TSXV: CVR) (the "Company" or "CORRE") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on Friday, April 9, 2021. The Meeting was held, in part, to deliver the annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis of the Company, fix and appoint the directors of the Company, appoint the Company's auditors and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan, all as more particularly set out in the Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2021.

At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 20,292,756 common shares were represented at the Meeting either in person or by proxy representing approximately 11.96% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

At the Meeting John Lorenzo, Raymond J. Stapell, Sohail Khan and Anton Ayoub were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting or their successors are elected or appointed.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

