CORRE Announces RTO Termination

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Oil Recovery and Remediation Enterprises Ltd. (TSX-V: CVR) ("CORRE") announces that, mainly due to changes in economic conditions and financial positions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, its previously announced proposed reverse take-over transaction with Avant Imaging & Integrated Media Inc. ("AIIM") has been terminated and will not be proceeding.

For further information: CORRE LTD., John Lorenzo - Chairman & CEO, 416-368-4027, [email protected]; Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications, 416-368-4027

