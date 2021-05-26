Corporate Update: TGSC Signs Retail Agency Agreement for the US Market and Engages Market Maker

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Inc. (the "Company" or "TGSC") (TSXV: MUSH), a Quebec based company that created and manufactures functional beverages under its two brands: Teonan® and Velada™, announces that it has entered into a sales agency agreement with Rardin Enterprise, LLC (dba RE Sales and Marketing Group ), a highly-experienced sales and marketing agent specialized in health and wellness products, to increase exposure of the Teonan drink mixes to retailers and consumers across the United States.

Since its beginning in 2008, RE Sales and Marketing has been using its customer rapport in the Pacific Northwest, Boise, ID (Inner Mountain) and Arizona markets to present brands to strategic customers. Their network spans from health and wellness stores to drug stores. With this agreement, TGSC is expected to gain exposure to RE Sales and Marketing Group's network of more than 3,000 stores in the United States, Pacific Northwest and Arizona regions, including such retailers as Sprouts Framers Market and Albertsons Corporate.

With over 35 years of experience in the consumer products industry, Rardin Enterprise, LLC founder Doug Rardin brings a great deal of experience to help businesses succeed in their retail distribution initiative. Rardin Enterprises, LLC has assembled a blue-chip group of strategic business partnerships in the areas of: convenience stores, food service and natural/healthy better for you stores. Mr. Rardin has overseen the retail distribution in his territory of products for such brands as Tabasco, EmergenC, Palm Wonderful, Traditional Medicinals and Starbucks, amongst others.

Mr. Rardin stated "I'm excited to be working with the Teonan line of functional mushroom beverage products because they are at the forefront of a growing market segment and I believe demand for this type of product will continue to increase."

TGSC also announces that it has engaged the services of Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("RCSI") to act as market-maker for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. As per the agreement, RCSI has been engaged for a minimum period of three (3) months and the agreement will renew thereafter until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice. The Company will pay RCSI a monthly fee of $4,000 for its services and no performance or equity-based compensation is payable. At the time of this agreement, neither RCSI nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities. The engagement of RCSI remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About TGSC

TGSC's mission is to build clean label brands that are synonymous with functionality, flavour and quality, rooted in a company recognized for having a socially responsible approach. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Teonan, it manufactures functional beverages under its two brands: Teonan and Velada. Inspired by the relationships ancient cultures held with mushrooms and in line with growing consumer trends towards functional foods, Teonan created the instant beverage lines using a custom blend of organic mushroom extracts chosen for their known health benefits, all the while keeping the focus on developing delicious flavors." All of Teonan's instant beverage mixes are certified organic (Ecocert - USDA), vegan, dairy free, GMO free and gluten free. Teonan began direct to consumer sales of the Teonan beverages in North America, in December 2019, via its online stores.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and sales. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Corporation's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are the following: expectations with respect to the future growth of wellness beverages and edible cannabis industry; market acceptance of the products, plans for and timing of expansion of its products; expectations regarding competition; maintaining in good standing all necessary regulatory licenses and authorizations for its products; the benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis related products and no material changes in the legal environment; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; operational risks related to and COVID-19 or other pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

SOURCE The Good Shroom Co Inc.

For further information: Teonan Biomedical Inc., Erin Ronsse, President, tel: (514) 924-2574, [email protected] | website: thegoodshroom.co

Related Links

https://www.thegoodshroom.co/

