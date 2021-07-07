Corporate Stays Invests Millions of Dollars to Open 5 New Building Locations in Canada

MONTREAL, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Corporate Stays, Canada's largest corporate housing provider has invested millions of dollars into opening five new building locations with 100+ new furnished apartments across Canada. The company is committed to accommodating their guests' needs, and the launches of the luxury buildings in Montreal, Vancouver, Halifax, and Winnipeg most definitely prove it.

All properties are near many points of interest and attractions. In addition, the buildings have state-of-the-art amenities that guarantee a pleasant and comfortable stay. "Since we provide a safe and home-like environment, along with affordable rates, many people wanted to stay with us over other accommodation providers during the pandemic. The high demand forced us to grow our presence across Canada. We want to make sure both business and leisure travelers have a wide range of apartments to choose from all across the country." says Vladimir Suarez, CEO, and Founder of the fastest growing corporate housing provider in Canada.

Where are the buildings exactly located?

The Zephyr - West End, Vancouver

The Lauren - West End, Vancouver

East Village - Osborne Village, Winnipeg

The Junction - North End, Halifax

Monarc - Ville Saint Laurent , Montréal.

The buildings were chosen based on a variety of factors. Their location, apartment layouts, and amenities were taken into consideration. But most importantly, the buildings had to provide a safe and secure environment.

Furthermore, Corporate Stays' buildings offer a variety of guest services like grocery delivery and housekeeping, as well as contactless check-in / out to maximize safety and comfort for their guests during these uncertain times.

Since 2008 as Canada's largest corporate housing provider, Corporate Stays has offered customized housing solutions for both short and long-term stays. All apartments come fully furnished, with an equipped kitchen and necessary appliances to make you feel at home. As of today, Corporate Stays has 60+ buildings to choose from in 13+ different Canadian markets. Guests are guaranteed to find the perfect home away from home all across the country that will suit their needs.

