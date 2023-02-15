MONTREAL, Feb 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The founder of Corporate Stays, a leading provider of long-term rental solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new buildings in Montreal. These brand-new studio apartments offer affordable housing options for students, with a range of amenities and features designed to improve the living experience.

Corporate Stays Acquires Two New Buildings in Montreal, Offering Affordable and Convenient Housing Solutions for Students (CNW Group/Corporate Stays)

While located in the heart of Montreal, these buildings are just a short walk from the city's top universities and colleges, making them an ideal location for students seeking convenient and comfortable housing. Each studio includes a fully equipped kitchen, private bathroom, comfortable living space, high-speed internet, and all utilities included in the rental price. Ranging in size from 60 sq m to 100 sq m, these small units are perfect for students looking for a comfortable place to call home.

The acquisition of these properties demonstrates Corporate Stays' successful growth in recent years, as the company has impressively expanded to offer over 800 properties globally to meet the increasing demand for rental housing from tourists, remote workers, students, and families. As a key location for Corporate Stays, Montreal has always been a significantly important part of the company's business, and the introduction of these new studios demonstrates the company's commitment to providing high-quality housing solutions in this dynamic city.

With rental rates all across Montreal on the rise, these budget-friendly studios are a valuable option for students looking for a place to call home. In addition to their convenient location and affordable rates, these studios feature beautiful interiors, excellent views, and are fully furnished with all the comforts of home.

Corporate Stays is committed to providing a professional level of customer service and support to its tenants. Their dedicated team of professionals is available to assist with any maintenance or support needs that may arise during the rental period.

"We are excited to offer these new studio apartments to students in Montreal," said Vladimir Suarez, CEO of Corporate Stays. "We understand the challenges students face when finding a comfortable and affordable place to live, and we believe that our studios offer the perfect solution. These buildings have already welcomed their first guests, and we are confident that our studios will be popular among students."

Students who are interested in learning more and applying can visit mystudiomontreal.com or they can contact [email protected] for any additional information.

SOURCE Corporate Stays