Corporate Statement

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV: GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered medium and heavy duty transit vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit and school bus markets, is responding to recent articles regarding a purported claim brought by a former employee of the company.

In its recently filed lawsuit, 42 Design Works Inc. ("42 Design") advances vague claims that GreenPower has misused certain unspecified designs that purportedly belong to 42 Design. The claims are entirely without merit.

"I have been with GreenPower for five years and have directed the design, manufacture and distribution of the EV Star platform and Synapse school buses from inception. No one has any rights to these or any other GreenPower products," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower.

"This action has no merit and GreenPower will be moving to have this action dismissed," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "We will hold David Oldridge to account for this misuse of process."

42 Design was originally owned and controlled by David Oldridge, who was an employee of a predecessor company of GreenPower up to August 31, 2013 when he left prior to the completion of his term of employment. All of the work that he did was for the sole benefit of the predecessor company.

42 Design was dissolved by the B.C. Corporate Registry on November 6, 2015 and only reinstated on June 29, 2020.

42 Design is now allegedly owned by Envirotech, a company with David Oldridge as the President. His brother, Phillip Oldridge, was a founding director of Envirotech. Phillip Oldridge was terminated by GreenPower on June 12, 2019. On December 17, 2019, GreenPower brought an action against Phillip Oldridge and Envirotech.

"A former disgruntled employee brings an action with a defunct company that he re-instates a month ago is clearly an attempt to undermine GreenPower's recent success," said Brendan Riley.

GreenPower cares deeply about its people, culture, and values. The Company and Board will continue to uphold those values. This lawsuit is frivolous, and the Company will defend itself vigorously.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the other matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, any predictions about the outcome of any litigation in which GreenPower is involved. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, such as the risks common in all litigation, including that, because of the inherent uncertainty of litigation, the outcome may be unfavorable even if GreenPower's defenses are meritorious, or that material legal fees and expenses may be incurred even if GreenPower is ultimately successful in its defense. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to the risk factors included in the Company's Form 20-F filed on Edgar and Sedar. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

For further information: Fraser Atkinson, CEO, (604) 220-8048, OR Brendan Riley, President, (510) 910-3377, https://www.greenpowerbus.com/

