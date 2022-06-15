Corporate Podcasting: A Post-Pandemic Strategy for Canadian Business
Jun 15, 2022, 10:00 ET
MONTREAL, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The pandemic has damaged the connective tissue at the heart of Canadian business. Now, as companies rebuild, they are looking to recapture the sense of cohesiveness they once took for granted. In the face of this, many organizations are adopting new strategies to strengthen their internal communications. Corporate podcasting is emerging as a cost-effective channel to improve employee engagement and build a stronger corporate culture.
Corporate podcasting isn't new; many Fortune 500 companies were using the channel before the pandemic. Today, the business case is stronger than ever. Building more engaging and entertaining internal communications enables companies to reconnect with their employees across the organization. For management looking for new ways to interact with their teams, podcasting provides the ideal platform to deliver critical messages in a persuasive format.
Although COVID reduced engagement in many spheres, podcasting held strong with Canadians across age groups. In fact, Canadians are some of the world's most avid podcast consumers, with nearly 14 million Canadian adults listening to podcasts each month. In the enterprise realm, podcasting provides a channel that moves with the audience, on their schedule, enabling organizations to replicate a town hall feel, even with distanced employees.
Charles Anderson, Creative Director at Montreal Creative, sees podcasting as the ideal channel for internal communications post-COVID. "Better rapport between management and staff is a critical objective for any successful enterprise. Podcasting provides a unique platform for companies to tell their own stories, and create a more unified, engaged work workforce."
Anderson, formerly the Head of Enterprise Podcasting for The Podcast Exchange, is now bringing the service under the roof of his boutique Montreal agency. He sees podcasting as the natural extension of the agency's core focus on corporate communications. "We already work across media, with video production and a host of related platforms for business. Podcasting is about engaging content and good storytelling. It's a perfect fit for what we do."
Edison Research in Canada suggests continued growth in podcast listenership, including companies using the channel to build greater rapport within their organizations. As Canadian companies look for new tools to build back after COVID, podcasting offers an innovative channel, ideally suited to the post-pandemic corporate environment.
Montreal Creative is a boutique agency specializing in print, video, corporate communications and advertising.
