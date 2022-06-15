Corporate Podcasting: A Post-Pandemic Strategy for Canadian Business

Montreal Creative offers enterprise podcasting for Canadian Business Tweet this

Although COVID reduced engagement in many spheres, podcasting held strong with Canadians across age groups. In fact, Canadians are some of the world's most avid podcast consumers, with nearly 14 million Canadian adults listening to podcasts each month. In the enterprise realm, podcasting provides a channel that moves with the audience, on their schedule, enabling organizations to replicate a town hall feel, even with distanced employees.

Charles Anderson, Creative Director at Montreal Creative, sees podcasting as the ideal channel for internal communications post-COVID. "Better rapport between management and staff is a critical objective for any successful enterprise. Podcasting provides a unique platform for companies to tell their own stories, and create a more unified, engaged work workforce."

Anderson, formerly the Head of Enterprise Podcasting for The Podcast Exchange, is now bringing the service under the roof of his boutique Montreal agency. He sees podcasting as the natural extension of the agency's core focus on corporate communications. "We already work across media, with video production and a host of related platforms for business. Podcasting is about engaging content and good storytelling. It's a perfect fit for what we do."

Edison Research in Canada suggests continued growth in podcast listenership, including companies using the channel to build greater rapport within their organizations. As Canadian companies look for new tools to build back after COVID, podcasting offers an innovative channel, ideally suited to the post-pandemic corporate environment.

