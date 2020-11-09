Corporate Knights congratulates new cohort of Top 30 Under 30 Sustainability Leaders in Canada

New list reflects diversity of Canadian society and responses to sustainability challenges

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Corporate Knights releases the sixth edition of the Top 30 Under 30 Sustainability Leaders in Canada. The full list of youth leaders is available in the November 10 print edition of Corporate Knights magazine and online at corporateknights.com.

Last year's youth-led climate activism largely came to a halt when COVID-19 swept the globe, bringing into sharp focus widening societal fault lines, with youth, women and racialized communities bearing the brunt of the economic fallout. But young people remain resilient and determined to create a better world and make the recovery count. This year's Top 30 Under 30 cohort includes policy-makers advocating for a just recovery, entrepreneurs pursuing innovative environmental solutions, and professionals and activists engaging corporations and governments in the transition to an equitable, low-carbon world.

"Each year, we receive a flood of impressive nominations, but this year nominees just bowled us over – our judges had a hard time narrowing the list to 30," says Adria Vasil, managing editor of Corporate Knights magazine and one of the judges for this year's Top 30 Under 30. "Our 2020 list of youth leaders is an incredibly inspiring snapshot of the diversity of young people leading change across Canada." The judging panel was rounded out by Terri Lynn Morrison, director of strategic partnerships and communications at Indigenous Clean Energy, and Susan Uthayakumar, president of Schneider Electric Canada.

In the spring, Corporate Knights issued an open call for nominees under age 30 who either live and work in Canada or are Canadians working abroad. An internal Corporate Knights team narrowed the nominations down to a shortlist of 50, and the judging panel selected the final 30 for the 2020 edition of the Top 30 Under 30 Sustainability Leaders. The project received sponsorship support from Telus – Canada's world-leading communications and information-technology company, with a mission to connect all Canadians for good.

