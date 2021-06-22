Cormark Selects Katipult to Digitize its Private Placement Process

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, today announced that Cormark Securities Inc., a leading independent investment dealer, is deploying Katipult software as a strategic initiative to enhance its client experience and optimize internal workflow efficiencies through increased digitization while ensuring best in class regulatory compliance.

"Cormark was impressed with Katipult's technology and scale, as well as its ability to meet our modernization goals," said Chris Shaw, CEO of Cormark Securities. "We are excited to work with Katipult to support client service excellence and operational efficiencies across our firm while maintaining our focus on best in class regulatory compliance. Our goal is to streamline and modernize our processes for institutional investor onboarding and ongoing engagement with our 850+ institutional clients."

Cormark will work with Katipult to streamline and digitize account openings, private placement subscriptions, and other compliance and internal functions within a fully integrated, secure, single platform.

"Cormark is one of the longest-serving investment firms in Canada with over 40 years of history with an impressive $90B+ of capital raised in the last decade alone." said Gord Breese, Katipult CEO, "We're excited to partner with Cormark to unleash the full potential of the Katipult platform for efficiency, compliance requirements, process automation, and client experience excellence".

Equity capital markets continue to evolve through changing regulations, heightened deal activity and increasing client appetite and expectations for digital services. The ability for Katipult clients to consolidate every aspect of its workflow on a single, secure cloud based platform significantly enhances its client servicing capabilities.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautionary Note

Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the streamlining and automation of internal processes at Cormark Securities and the growth of Katipult's portfolio of investment banks constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Corporation's product, the Corporation will be able to recruit talented and experienced sales, support and other individuals required to execute the Corporation's plans, and that the Corporation's employees, consultants, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders will be able to manage successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth and product implementation successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, the financial and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned, especially in these uncertain times, not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Gord Breese, CEO, [email protected], +1 (604) 760-4000

