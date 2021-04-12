Cormark Securities Announces Inaugural Inflection Conference and the Establishment of an Industry-Leading Environmental Sustainability Group

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark"), Canada's largest private investment dealer, is pleased to announce its inaugural Inflection Conference and the establishment of an industry-leading Environmental Sustainability Group.

Inflection 2021 Conference

Inflection 2021 is Cormark's inaugural week-long conference running from April 12, 2021 to April 16, 2021 bringing investors our best ideas from Materials and Industrials to Agriculture, Fuel and Power in order to extract opportunity amid uncertainty. Monday to Wednesday will consist of eight virtual panels and 40+ virtual company presentations across a variety of sectors and themes. On Thursday and Friday clients will have an opportunity to video conference with company management teams directly in a one-on-one setting.

The conference will kick off with an opening panel on the morning of April 12, 2021 with a number of high-profile professionals, including:

Sir Mick Davis – Founder & CEO, Vision Blue Resources Limited

– Founder & CEO, Vision Blue Resources Limited Michael J. Cooper – Founder, The Dream Group of Companies, and Portfolio Manager, Dream Impact Trust

– Founder, The Dream Group of Companies, and Portfolio Manager, Dream Impact Trust Linda Hasenfratz – CEO, Linamar Corporation

– CEO, Linamar Corporation Christopher Metrakos – Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, and Chair, Climate Change Working Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

– Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, and Chair, Climate Change Working Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Murad Al-Katib – President & CEO, AGT Food & Ingredients Inc.

– President & CEO, & Ingredients Inc. MacMurray Whale (Moderator) – Strategist – Environmental Sustainability, Cormark

The conference will be split into eight industry themes: Materials, Transportation, Industrials, Power Technology, Agriculture & Food, Nuclear Power, Renewable Fuels, and Renewable Power. Each theme will consist of a panel and company presentations.

Cormark's Inflection Conference will be held annually and address key themes affecting industries, companies, and investors each year.

Industry Leading Environmental Sustainability Group

Alongside the Inflection 2021 Conference, Cormark is pleased to announce the establishment of an industry leading Environmental Sustainability Group. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important theme across a wide variety of sectors, the newly established group will aim to advise all clients leading or impacted by this important theme.

MacMurray Whale, a veteran equity research analyst in the Industrial Technology space, has been appointed as Strategist – Environmental Sustainability. Dr. Whale has covered Industrial Technology for nearly two decades, leveraging his research experience in energy conversion, photovoltaic devices and materials, fuel cells, and hydrogen production technology. Dr. Whale holds a Masters and PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology , an executive MBA from Paris' Collège des Ingénieurs, and worked as a tenure-track professor at the University of Victoria .

, an executive MBA from Collège des Ingénieurs, and worked as a tenure-track professor at the . Nicholas Boychuk has been promoted to Equity Research Analyst. Building from his experience in the Technology and Diversified Industries sectors, he will assume day-to-day equity research as Cormark's coverage expands in the space.

has been promoted to Equity Research Analyst. Building from his experience in the Technology and Diversified Industries sectors, he will assume day-to-day equity research as Cormark's coverage expands in the space. Alfred Avanessy , Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Cormark, has been appointed as the Head of Environmental Sustainability Investment Banking. Mr. Avanessy, who has been advising and working with cleantech and renewable power companies for over 15 years, will lead the charge on Cormark's environmental sustainability investment banking efforts while also remaining Head of the Department.

About Cormark Securities

Founded in 1981, Cormark is Canada's leading, employee-owned independent investment dealer, advising Canadian and international institutional investors and a wide variety of growth-oriented companies from its offices in Toronto and Calgary. Cormark's research covers over 250 companies across all market capitalizations and sectors, and is consistently ranked #1 in Canada by institutional investors. In the last 10 years, Cormark has been involved in over 1,000 financings valued at approximately $100 billion and has advised on almost 150 transactions valued at approximately $30 billion. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.Cormark.com.

For further information: MacMurray Whale, Strategist - Environmental Sustainability, (416) 943-6708, [email protected]; Alfred Avanessy, Managing Director, Head of Environmental Sustainability Investment Banking, (416) 943-6447, [email protected]